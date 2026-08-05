This lets us use the same workflow logic in several ways:

As a top-level workflow

As a child workflow with its own history and lifecycle

As an inlined module within another workflow

Inlining a workflow module means calling its deterministic orchestration method directly. The activities it schedules become part of the caller’s history without introducing a separate child execution.

We use this pattern for components such as avatar inference, moderation, and media processing when they do not require their own failure or timeout boundary. We use child workflows when isolation is worth the additional execution history and lifecycle management.

The distinction keeps composition simple: modules by default, and child workflows when they provide a specific operational benefit.

Centralizing cross-cutting behavior

Every worker installs a common interceptor stack. The interceptors provide behavior that should remain consistent across products:

Identity propagation. User, workspace, subscription, and canary context are added to activity and child-workflow inputs automatically.

User, workspace, subscription, and canary context are added to activity and child-workflow inputs automatically. Error classification. Internal errors are translated into Temporal application errors using one shared retryability policy. Transient server-side and rate-limit errors are retryable, while user-input errors do not consume repeated attempts.

Internal errors are translated into Temporal application errors using one shared retryability policy. Transient server-side and rate-limit errors are retryable, while user-input errors do not consume repeated attempts. Metrics. The platform records activity and workflow throughput, latency, failures, and compute usage. One useful metric compares seconds of computation with seconds of generated video.

The platform records activity and workflow throughput, latency, failures, and compute usage. One useful metric compares seconds of computation with seconds of generated video. Search Attributes. Workflow metadata such as customer identity, subscription tier, and the currently failing activity is recorded in Temporal visibility, allowing support and on-call engineers to find affected executions.

Workflow metadata such as customer identity, subscription tier, and the currently failing activity is recorded in Temporal visibility, allowing support and on-call engineers to find affected executions. Heartbeat defaults. Long-running activities receive standard heartbeat behavior, and GPU activities can use an automatic heartbeater so that a lost worker is detected without each team implementing its own loop.

Because these concerns are centralized, workflow code remains focused on orchestration rather than repeating operational boilerplate.

Making workers self-service

We operate separate worker deployments for workloads with different resource and scaling requirements. A GPU worker that keeps a large model in memory should not share a deployment with CPU-based media processing or delivery activities.

A scaffolding tool creates the task-queue configuration, deployment definition, and CI integration for a new worker. Queue names can be overridden by environment, giving developers personal task queues for local work. In a development environment, a workflow input can route a selected activity to a local queue, allowing an engineer to test one part of a larger workflow on a laptop.

We also provide an activity harness that runs a registered activity in-process from a JSON payload. This gives engineers a simpler way to test activity behavior without creating a complete workflow execution.

Finally, CI checks enforce several architectural rules. Workflow files may import activity interfaces but not their implementations, and automated checks prevent known nondeterministic operations from entering workflow code.

Scaling a heterogeneous GPU fleet

GPUs are expensive and are a major cost in AI company, this section talks briefly about how we manage gpu autoscaling and improve gpu utilization across activities to improve cost efficiency and utilization

Each major workload has its own task queue, worker deployment, and scaling policy. This isolates workloads with different resource requirements and prevents one queue’s behavior from affecting every worker rollout.

CPU workers run in Kubernetes and scale based on Temporal task-queue backlog through KEDA. GPU workers are more complicated because our capacity is distributed across several GPU clouds and serverless GPU providers.

Temporal’s pull-based worker model makes the multi-provider setup relatively simple. Workers make outbound connections to Temporal and poll a task queue. Adding capacity in another environment usually means starting the same worker image with the appropriate configuration and queue name. It does not require exposing a new inference service or extending a request-routing layer.

The harder problem is deciding how much capacity to run in each environment.

Why independent autoscalers were not enough

Our first approach used a separate autoscaler in each Kubernetes cluster, along with independent scaling for serverless providers.

All of these controllers watched the same task-queue backlog. When traffic increased, several controllers could react at the same time and provision more capacity than the queue required. They also had no shared understanding of cost or allocation preferences, such as using committed Kubernetes capacity before adding serverless instances.

We replaced those independent decisions with a global autoscaling coordinator. The coordinator itself is implemented as a Temporal workflow.