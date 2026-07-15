One number tempts you into doing this wrong. A POST /text to the Realtime API acknowledges in about 70 ms, which tells you the request was accepted, not when the word will be heard. End to end, a pushed word takes several seconds to travel through synthesis, encoding, and streaming before it plays. The per-word timestamps are what make that long, variable pipeline manageable: every word comes back tagged with the media-time position where it will actually play, so you schedule against the speech, not against a wall-clock estimate of it. (The generation stack that produces this stream is its own story: the inference report.)

The naive approach is a stopwatch. Estimate a speaking rate, say two and a half words a second, start a timer when you send the sentence, and fire the click at the predicted offset. It works until it doesn't: the model synthesizes a little faster or slower than your estimate, a comma adds a pause you didn't budget for, or the network jitters, and the click slides off the word. Reading the video player's own clock (currentTime) instead of counting wall-clock seconds is better, but it still leaves you translating between clocks by hand, and it still says nothing about which word is being spoken right now.

The deeper issue is that these are all different clocks, and none of them is the one you actually care about. You don't care about "two and a half seconds from now." You care about the instant the voice says this word. The per-word stream is that clock, handed to you directly. Everything else, the video playhead and wall-clock time, stops being something to estimate and becomes something you convert into the word clock.

Anchoring the word clock to the wall clock

A word's start is a position on the media timeline, the stream's own clock, not a wall-clock instant. To fire at the right real-world moment you need one anchor tying the two together: wall_t0 = Date.now() - currentTime * 1000, the wall-clock time at which media-position zero played. With that anchor the scheduler watches the player clock and fires a cue when media time crosses the word's start, plus a small lead so the gesture and the syllable land together.

The browser reports currentTime back about four times a second and the anchor is recomputed on each sample, because the two clocks drift apart slowly and re-sampling that often keeps the accumulated error negligible. The same freshness check doubles as a safety rule: if the newest anchor is more than about two seconds old, the scheduler refuses to fire against it. A cue that can't be placed on a current player clock is dropped, not guessed. That is a deliberate choice worth stating plainly, because it comes up again: the system would rather skip a gesture than fire it on the wrong word.

A 24/7 AI repo-roaster

To make this concrete, here is the system it was built for: a HeyGen photo avatar that hosts a continuous Twitch show. It drives a real, visible Chrome window (navigating, scrolling, highlighting, clicking through live pages) and narrates what it sees. Viewers drop GitHub repository URLs in chat; the avatar opens each one, reviews it on air, and posts a verdict to a leaderboard. Since June 5 it has run continuously at roughly 2,400 text pushes and 2,500 synchronized browser actions a day, all on a single Mac mini.