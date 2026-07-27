

This one “constraint” reshapes every context engineering decision downstream, and it surfaces two problems the text-agent playbook doesn't really cover.

Internally, we named this, context reframing, you will see why



Step-1: Max-out VLM’s Multi-modal Intelligence

VLMs are the backbone of our agent harness. They have two jobs:

Before the agent builds, they look at the ingredients: avatars, b-roll, logos, stock clips, AI images.

After it renders, they look at the result: bad cut, wrong asset, logo collision, subtitle off the frame.

The easy move is to hand the model EVERYTHING and pray that they are intelligent enough to make every right decision.

Don't.

Cost explodes. Signal drowns. Agent fails. The clip / asset / fix you need is buried under fifty you don't. The bottleneck is attention. Everything here is the same move: spend it where it pays.



Librarian, not Museum

Is media context a museum? No. It is a library. Index it, retrieve it, load only what matters.

Anyone can spin up a vector db and claim their agent does smart retrieval, but that's not the real unlock.Naming was.

A filename has to do real work: what the asset is, what it is for, and when to reach for it. People forget that last one. Compare:

avatar_reference_0473.mp4

ceo-emily-avatar_3-4.mp4

ceo-emily-avatar_neutral_front_facing_business_casual.mp4

The second set is reasoning material. "neutral_front_facing..." vs "avatar_3-4" is a casting decision the model can make from the string alone, no pixels loaded. The name is the metadata. Get this right and half your wrong-asset bugs vanish before any VLM runs.



A Frame speaks a thousand Frames

Even with good names, often the agent has to see: best frame, best take, the one scene in the render that broke. The naive way is nine image calls. Nine token bills, nine latency hits, nine guesses that never compare notes.Instead: collage them.

Put nine candidates into one 3×3 contact sheet and send one image.

