The naive way to get them is to collect one large dataset in which every behavior is present, correctly labeled, and simultaneously high quality — and train on it. In practice that dataset does not exist, and it is expensive to build. The behaviors are correlated with the source of the data:

Data rich in one attribute is usually abundant and cheap in isolation — plenty of footage exhibits a specific gaze pattern, or strong expressive motion, or a particular camera behavior.

attribute is usually in isolation — plenty of footage exhibits a specific gaze pattern, or strong expressive motion, or a particular camera behavior. Data that is simultaneously strong in several attributes and high quality is rare and expensive . The intersection is thin.

strong in several attributes high quality is . The intersection is thin. Worse, the abundant single-attribute sources are often lower visual quality than our studio footage. Training the whole model on them directly would inject the behavior and drag down fidelity.

So we face a classic coverage-vs-quality tension: the data that teaches a behavior is not the data that preserves quality, and the data that has everything at once barely exists.

Why not just fine-tune one model on the union

The obvious fallback — pool every source and fine-tune the base model on the union — fails in two ways.

Entanglement. A single set of weights fine-tuned on mixed sources learns the behaviors as one inseparable bundle. You cannot later ask for “expressive but static camera” if those two attributes were never disentangled during training; you get whatever correlation the data happened to contain.

Quality contamination. Because the low-quality single-attribute sources are also the largest, they dominate the gradient. The model regresses toward their fidelity, and the studio-quality behavior we started from erodes.

We want the opposite: behaviors that are isolated (each can be dialed in independently), a base fidelity that is firewalled from the quality of any single behavior’s data, and the ability to add or retire a behavior without retraining the model.

The recipe at a glance

Our approach has three stages: