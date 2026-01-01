HeyGen kontra D-ID:
Który generator wideo AI jest najlepszy?
Dowiedz się, jak HeyGen umożliwia przedsiębiorstwom tworzenie bezpiecznych, studyjnej jakości filmów AI na potrzeby komunikacji zarządu, zgodności (compliance), onboardingu oraz szeroko zakrojonych programów Learning and Development. Zaprojektowana z myślą o wymaganiach działów IT w dużych firmach, z uwzględnieniem zgodności z SOC 2 Type II, SSO i integracji z systemami LMS, platforma HeyGen pomaga globalnym organizacjom tworzyć spójne z marką materiały szkoleniowe w ponad 175 językach i dialektach w ciągu minut zamiast tygodni, przy pełnym zachowaniu nadzoru i kontroli.
Standardy bezpieczeństwa i kontroli dostępu dla przedsiębiorstw
Bezpośrednia integracja z LMS dla usprawnionego wdrażania
Wielojęzyczna skalowalność na potrzeby globalnego wsparcia pracowników
Z HeyGen korzysta już ponad 170 000 zespołów – od startupów po firmy z listy Fortune 100
HeyGen
D-ID
Główny obszar działalności w przedsiębiorstwie (L&D, szkolenia, komunikacja, marketing, sprzedaż)
Yes
No
Realizm awatara (pełnopostaciowy, hiperrealistyczny vs. portret/zbliżenie na głowę)
5/5
4/5
Obsługiwane języki (z synchronizacją ruchu ust i klonowaniem głosu)
175+
120+
Eksport SCORM (natywny z zasadami zaliczenia)
Yes
No
Integracja z LMS (osadzanie HTML, synchronizacja na żywo, Workday, Moodle)
Yes
No
Interaktywne awatary (do osadzania w LMS/intranecie)
Yes
No
Scenariusze rozgałęzione / quizy
Yes
No
PPT/PDF na wideo
Yes
No
Niestandardowy awatar i klonowanie głosu
Yes
No
Agent wideo (automatyzacja potoków o dużej skali)
Yes
No
Zestaw marki i kontrola wersji (scalona, wielodziałowa)
Yes
No
RBAC (kontrola dostępu oparta na rolach)
Yes
No
SSO / SAML (z aprowizjonowaniem SCIM)
Yes
No
SOC 2 Typ II
Yes
No
Zgodność z RODO
Yes
No
ISO 42001 (zarządzanie sztuczną inteligencją)
No
No
Zgodność z CCPA
Yes
No
Dane NIE są wykorzystywane do trenowania AI (wyraźna gwarancja)
Yes
No
Dzienniki inspekcji
Yes
No
Uwierzytelnianie wieloskładnikowe
Yes
No
Udostępnianie użytkowników przez SCIM
Yes
No
API do automatyzacji (REST API, programowe generowanie wideo)
Yes
No
Integracje z CRM/LMS/MarTech (HubSpot, Zapier, Make, n8n)
Yes
No
Komunikacja wewnętrzna (HR, zarządzanie zmianą, zdalne wdrażanie pracowników)
Yes
No
Globalne zdalne wdrażanie pracowników (wieloregionalne, wielojęzyczne)
Yes
No
Dokumentacja bezpieczeństwa objęta NDA (SOC 2, test penetracyjny, polityki bezpieczeństwa)
Yes
No
Ocena G2
4.8/5
4.6/5
3 powody, by wybrać HeyGen zamiast Synthesia
Przytłacza Cię nadmiar opcji? Oto 3 kluczowe zalety, dla których warto wybrać HeyGen zamiast Synthesia, wiodącego narzędzia do tworzenia wideo AI.
Lepsza jakość awatarów AI
HeyGen oferuje doskonałą synchronizację ruchu ust i bardziej naturalne ruchy awatarów, szerszą gamę ich stylów oraz skutecznie eliminuje niepokojący efekt doliny niesamowitości w technologii AI. Dzięki temu wyróżnia się jako generator wideo AI, idealny do tworzenia realistycznych, generowanych przez AI treści wideo.
Więcej typów awatarów i funkcji
Korzystaj z różnorodnych typów awatarów i funkcji: Avatar Pro, Avatar Lite oraz Talking Photo. Każdy z nich obsługuje trzy różne tryby widoku (zbliżenie, półpostać i widok w kółku), a także unikalną funkcję FaceSwap, co zwiększa wszechstronność tego najlepszego generatora wideo opartego na AI.
Zaawansowane funkcje edycji wideo i multimediów
HeyGen zapewnia wszystkie wbudowane narzędzia potrzebne do tworzenia wideo, oferując szerszy zakres elementów multimedialnych. Zawiera skrypty AI oparte na ChatGPT, funkcje automatycznego tłumaczenia oraz opcje konwersji adresu URL na wideo, dzięki czemu jest doskonałym generatorem wideo AI zarówno dla początkujących, jak i doświadczonych użytkowników.
Ceny HeyGen vs D-ID
D-ID ogranicza długość wideo (w minutach) na każdym poziomie planu. Nawet jego plan Advanced za 299,99 USD/mies. daje tylko 65 minut. HeyGen oferuje nielimitowane tworzenie wideo we wszystkich płatnych planach już od 24 USD/mies., z natywnym eksportem SCORM, pełnym RBAC, SCIM, MFA i dziennikami audytu w standardzie. Na poziomie enterprise obie platformy mają indywidualną wycenę, ale HeyGen zapewnia większą bibliotekę awatarów i szerszy zestaw narzędzi bezpieczeństwa od razu po uruchomieniu.
HeyGen
D-ID
Free plan
Yes, full studio
14-day trial only (watermarked)
Starter / Twórca
$24/mo
$5.99/mo Lite / $16/mo Pro
Zaawansowany / Biznes
$149/mo
$299.99/mo
Enterprise
Custom
Custom
Limity wideo
Unlimited on all paid plans
Minute-capped (10 to 65 min/mo)
Opłaty za minutę
None at any tier
Minutes deducted per video
Eksport SCORM
All plans
Available (fewer languages)
Tłumaczenie jednym kliknięciem
All paid plans
Available (fewer languages)
RBAC, SCIM i MFA
Full support
Limited or not offered
Dzienniki inspekcji
Included
Not standard
Języki
175+
30+
Awatary stockowe
500+
Limited selection
Koszt niestandardowego awatara
Included in plans
Varies by tier
HeyGen vs. Alternatives.
Comparison of HeyGen's Best Features.
When compared to Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, HeyGen emerges as the best AI video generator thanks to its quality, flexibility, and all-in-one features that enhance the AI video creation experience
Video creation just became your superpower
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike, full-body avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overhead. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team. D-ID's portrait-only output limits video formats to talking head clips, requiring additional tools for full-scene production.
One video. Every language. Every market.
Translate existing content into 175+ languages with native-quality translations, accurate lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen helps global teams unlock new audiences in minutes, not months. D-ID supports multilingual voices but does not match HeyGen's breadth of language coverage or lip-sync precision.
The largest professional avatar library
Make every viewer feel seen. Create authentic, individualized videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, with no manual recording required. D-ID's avatar selection is smaller and primarily optimized for portrait-style outputs rather than diverse, full-scene compositions.
Seamless integration with your existing workflows
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalized content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack. Export with SCORM tracking for direct LMS delivery. HeyGen's API gives engineering teams programmatic access to build video generation into any product or workflow. D-ID has a strong REST API for developers, but its CRM, LMS, and MarTech integration ecosystem is more limited.
Enterprise-ready security and compliance
SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliance come standard. Role-based access controls, audit logs, centralized admin tools, and SSO protect your content pipeline. Customer data is never used for model training. D-ID offers SOC 2 and GDPR, but lacks CCPA compliance, MFA, SCIM provisioning, audit logs, and a clear data training exclusion — leaving significant gaps for enterprise IT and compliance teams.
Don’t just take our word for it.
HeyGen is trusted by the world's best creators.
With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and a bunch of Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card
- 1000+ Avatars
"This tool is very user-friendly with helpful step-by-step instructions. The custom AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan meets my needs."
"HeyGen is incredibly intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, making videos look very natural."
"This is now achieved in much less time and no travel. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week."
"What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with zero compromise on quality."
"I am not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so easy to use. I made a professional video on my first try. Absolutely love it."
I was skeptical, but the AI quality impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It definitely makes our workflow more efficient.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
Can marketing teams repurpose one video across multiple campaigns and channels?
HeyGen lets marketing teams swap scripts, avatars, and languages on a single project to create dozens of variations for ads, social, email, and landing pages without rebuilding from scratch. D-ID's marketing focus centers on personalized outreach and talking head clips, which limits the creative range available for multi-format campaign repurposing at scale.
How do creators and solopreneurs get started without a budget?
HeyGen offers a free plan with access to the full studio, so creators can produce and publish videos before spending anything. D-ID provides a 14-day free trial with limited credits, after which a paid subscription is required. There is no permanent free tier.
Which platform is better for sales enablement and outreach?
HeyGen lets sales teams create personalized avatar videos for prospecting, demos, and follow-ups using custom digital twins and voice clones. One-to-one personalization scales across entire pipelines. D-ID supports personalized video at API scale, making it viable for developer-driven outreach automation, but lacks the built-in studio workflows and avatar depth that non-technical sales teams need to operate independently.
Can internal comms teams replace expensive town hall recordings and executive updates?
HeyGen lets you turn an executive into a digital twin and produce polished video updates from a script alone. No filming, no scheduling, no studio booking. D-ID can generate talking head videos from a photo and script, but its portrait-only format and limited brand kit and governance tools make it less suited for polished, company-wide executive communications that need to look and feel on-brand.
Which platform gives agencies and consultants more creative flexibility for client work?
HeyGen's granular controls over camera framing, gestures, transitions, and avatar appearance let agencies deliver differentiated, client-specific videos. Multiple avatars can appear in a single scene for panel-style or conversational formats. D-ID's output is constrained to single-presenter, portrait-style videos, offering less creative range for agencies producing varied client deliverables.
How does each platform support product and feature announcement videos?
HeyGen's fast script-to-video pipeline means product marketing teams can produce launch videos, feature walkthroughs, and release notes content on tight deadlines. When specs change last minute, update the script and regenerate in minutes rather than rebooking a shoot. D-ID can also generate quick talking head videos, but the lack of full-scene composition and limited brand controls makes it harder to produce announcement content that matches enterprise brand standards.
Which is better for HR teams building onboarding programs across multiple regions?
HeyGen combines avatar-led onboarding templates, lip-synced translation into 175+ languages, and direct LMS delivery with SCORM tracking in one workflow. HR teams can build region-specific programs without extra tools or vendors. D-ID offers limited SCORM support and no native LMS depth, meaning HR teams would need to piece together additional tools to manage multi-region onboarding at scale.