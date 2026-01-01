HeyGen x Superhuman
Superhuman and HeyGen let you record and send a lifelike AI avatar video from inside your inbox, turning cold outreach, client updates, and executive communications into something people actually remember.
Your emails, now with a face and a voice
Most video tools live outside your inbox. You finish writing in Superhuman, switch to a recording tool, upload or link the video, come back, paste the URL, and hope it renders. That's four context switches before you've sent one email.
With HeyGen inside Superhuman, open the HeyGen panel in any compose window, select your avatar, type your script, choose a voice and language, and generate. The video embeds directly into the draft as a rich preview with your name, your message, and your avatar. Ready to send in one keystroke. No exports. No links. No tab switching.
Open Superhuman settings and go to Integrations
In Superhuman, open Settings and navigate to the Integrations panel. Find HeyGen in the list of available integrations and click Enable. The integration is available on all Superhuman plans.
Authenticate your HeyGen account
After enabling, you'll be prompted to sign in to your HeyGen account via OAuth. Sign in at heygen.com or create an account. Your custom avatars, saved voices, and plan settings will sync immediately to the integration.
Open HeyGen from any compose window
In any new message or reply in Superhuman, click the + HeyGen button in the compose toolbar, or use the keyboard shortcut ⌘ Shift V, to open the HeyGen panel and begin configuring your avatar video.
Generate, embed, and send
Choose your avatar, type or paste your script, select a voice and language, and click Generate Video. The finished video embeds directly into your draft as a rich preview. Finish your email and send as normal while HeyGen handles the hosting and delivery.
What sales, CS, and executive teams send
Any email where your presence would close the gap, such as a cold intro, a renewal conversation, a board update, now gets one, without leaving your inbox.
Cold outreach and prospecting
Replace the opening paragraph of a cold email with a 30-second HeyGen avatar video personalized to the prospect, their company, and their pain point. Stand out in an inbox where every other email is text.
Exec relationship management
Send a short avatar video update to a board member, investor, or key account executive, delivering the substance of a meeting in a format they'll actually watch rather than scroll past.
Customer success check-ins
CS teams at scale can generate personalized HeyGen videos for QBRs, renewal conversations, and onboarding milestones with consistent tone and brand voice, across 175+ languages and dialects.
Internal comms and all-hands
Leaders can record a crisp avatar summary of an all-hands, a strategy shift, or a performance update and send it directly from Superhuman to the right people in seconds.
Multilingual outreach at scale
Write a message once, generate avatar narration in the recipient's language via HeyGen, and send a localized video in the same compose session. No translation agency or re-recording.
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