HeyGen x Superhuman

Most video tools live outside your inbox. You finish writing in Superhuman, switch to a recording tool, upload or link the video, come back, paste the URL, and hope it renders. That's four context switches before you've sent one email.

With HeyGen inside Superhuman, open the HeyGen panel in any compose window, select your avatar, type your script, choose a voice and language, and generate. The video embeds directly into the draft as a rich preview with your name, your message, and your avatar. Ready to send in one keystroke. No exports. No links. No tab switching.