HeyGen x n8n
HeyGen and n8n make video production a step in any workflow, triggered by a CRM event, a form submission, a schedule, or an AI agent without writing a custom integration or opening a video editor.
Your workflows, now generating video
Video production usually sits outside your automation stack entirely. Data moves through n8n and then someone manually takes that output and turns it into a video. That handoff is the bottleneck.
With the HeyGen node, that step disappears. Add a HeyGen node anywhere in your n8n workflow. Pass it a script typed directly, pulled from a previous node, or generated by an AI node, along with your avatar and voice settings. The node calls the HeyGen API, polls for completion, and outputs the rendered video URL to the next step: a Slack message, a Google Drive upload, or wherever it needs to go.
Open the Nodes panel and search for HeyGen
Sign in to your n8n instance, open any workflow in the editor, and click + in the top right to open the Nodes panel. Search for HeyGen and select the verified HeyGen node to add it to your canvas.
Complete instance-owner credential setup
Verified nodes require a one-time setup by an n8n instance owner. The owner adds your HeyGen API key — found at heygen.com/settings/api — to the instance credential store. Once saved, the node is available to all users without further configuration.
Configure the node with your avatar, script, and voice
In the HeyGen node settings, select your avatar ID and voice from your HeyGen account library, choose a language, and connect the script input either typed directly or mapped from a previous node's output, such as an OpenAI or Google Sheets node.
Add a Wait node, then route the video output
HeyGen videos take a moment to render. Add a Wait node after HeyGen to poll for completion status, then route the video_url output downstream to any of n8n's 1,000+ connected apps.
HeyGen node inputs and outputs
Every input to the HeyGen node can be typed directly or mapped dynamically from any upstream node; a spreadsheet row, an AI response, a form field, or a webhook payload.
avatar_id
The ID of the avatar to use. Find avatar IDs in your HeyGen account library or via the Get Avatars node operation.
script
The text the avatar will speak. Can be typed inline or mapped from an upstream node (e.g. an OpenAI output, a Sheets cell, or a webhook body field).
voice_id
The voice the avatar uses. Retrieve available voice IDs using the Get Voices operation, or reference a saved voice from your account.
language
Language code for the narration (e.g. en, es, ja). Defaults to English. Supports 175+ languages and dialects
dimension
Output aspect ratio. Use landscape, portrait, or square depending on the destination platform.
background
A hex color or image URL to use as the video background. Map this from a branding node or a Sheets cell to vary backgrounds per video.
What teams automate with HeyGen in n8n
Any workflow that produces a script from a CRM trigger, a form, a schedule, or an AI agent can now produce a video at the end of it.
Automated news and content
Pull from an RSS feed or newsletter, pass the content to an OpenAI node to write a script, generate a HeyGen avatar video, and post to TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts entirely hands-free, on a schedule.
Personalized outreach video at scale
Trigger a workflow from a CRM event or new lead, use an AI node to write a personalized script per prospect, generate a HeyGen avatar video, and send it via email or LinkedIn without any manual recording.
Automated briefings and reports
Pull metrics from Google Sheets, a database, or an analytics tool, draft a summary with an AI node, render a HeyGen briefing video, and post it to Slack or email stakeholders every week, without touching a camera.
Training and onboarding content
Trigger a workflow when a new user signs up or a team member joins, generate a personalized onboarding video with HeyGen, and deliver it to their inbox, scaling L&D output without L&D team bandwidth.
Multilingual content pipelines
Translate a script using a language node, pass each variant to a HeyGen node with the matching voice, and produce localized avatar videos for every market in the same workflow run, without re-recording anything.
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