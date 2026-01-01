HeyGen x n8n

Video production usually sits outside your automation stack entirely. Data moves through n8n and then someone manually takes that output and turns it into a video. That handoff is the bottleneck.

With the HeyGen node, that step disappears. Add a HeyGen node anywhere in your n8n workflow. Pass it a script typed directly, pulled from a previous node, or generated by an AI node, along with your avatar and voice settings. The node calls the HeyGen API, polls for completion, and outputs the rendered video URL to the next step: a Slack message, a Google Drive upload, or wherever it needs to go.