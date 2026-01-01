HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x Manus

Manus can research, plan, and execute complex tasks autonomously. Now it can produce the video too. Give your AI agent a video production studio.

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Adobe Express
Apollo
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
FlowShare
Gamma
Gong
Granola
Hexus
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
Repurpose.io
ServiceNow
Slack
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

Give Manus a video production studio

Most autonomous agents hit a wall at content delivery. The HeyGen × Manus integration closes that gap. Via MCP, Manus can call HeyGen's video tools directly — scripting, generating, and retrieving finished avatar videos as a native step in its workflow.

Create a 60-second product explainer video for our new CRM feature targeting sales managers.

1

Ensure you have a HeyGen account

Sign in or create an account at heygen.com. Any paid plan supports MCP. Video generation uses your existing premium credits.

2

Add HeyGen as an MCP tool in Manus

In your Manus workspace, open the tool configuration panel and add HeyGen's Remote MCP server endpoint. Manus supports MCP-compatible tools natively.

3

Authenticate with OAuth

When prompted, authorize HeyGen via the OAuth consent screen. Your avatars, voices, and credits are all accessible immediately.

4

Prompt Manus and ship video

Give Manus any task that ends in a video deliverable. It will research, script, call HeyGen, and return a finished shareable link — all in a single autonomous run.

Workflow

From prompt to published video

Manus handles the thinking and planning. HeyGen handles the production. The MCP connection means neither step requires a human handoff.

Receive task

Receive task

A single natural-language instruction kicks off the full workflow.

Research & script

Research & script

Manus browses, analyzes, and writes a polished video script autonomously.

Generate video

Generate video

Manus calls HeyGen via MCP. Avatar, voice, and script configured in the tool call.

Deliver output

Deliver output

A shareable video link is returned to Manus and surfaced to you. Done.

Use cases

What Manus can produce end-to-end

Any task that ends with 'and turn it into a video' is now a single Manus prompt.

Research-to-video reports

Research-to-video reports

Give Manus a topic and it researches, synthesizes, and delivers a narrated explainer video with no manual steps.

Multilingual content at scale

Multilingual content at scale

Manus can orchestrate HeyGen to produce a video and immediately trigger translation into 175+ languages.

Autonomous course creation

Autonomous course creation

Provide a curriculum outline and let Manus research each module, write the scripts, and produce avatar-led lesson videos.

Personalized outreach at scale

Personalized outreach at scale

Manus pulls lead data, crafts personalized scripts, and triggers HeyGen to generate individualized avatar videos. Hundreds of them, fully automated.

Event-driven video production

Event-driven video production

Connect Manus to a data source and configure it to automatically produce and deliver a HeyGen video whenever a condition is met.

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