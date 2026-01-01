HeyGen x Manus
Manus can research, plan, and execute complex tasks autonomously. Now it can produce the video too. Give your AI agent a video production studio.
Give Manus a video production studio
Most autonomous agents hit a wall at content delivery. The HeyGen × Manus integration closes that gap. Via MCP, Manus can call HeyGen's video tools directly — scripting, generating, and retrieving finished avatar videos as a native step in its workflow.
“Create a 60-second product explainer video for our new CRM feature targeting sales managers.”
Ensure you have a HeyGen account
Sign in or create an account at heygen.com. Any paid plan supports MCP. Video generation uses your existing premium credits.
Add HeyGen as an MCP tool in Manus
In your Manus workspace, open the tool configuration panel and add HeyGen's Remote MCP server endpoint. Manus supports MCP-compatible tools natively.
Authenticate with OAuth
When prompted, authorize HeyGen via the OAuth consent screen. Your avatars, voices, and credits are all accessible immediately.
Prompt Manus and ship video
Give Manus any task that ends in a video deliverable. It will research, script, call HeyGen, and return a finished shareable link — all in a single autonomous run.
From prompt to published video
Manus handles the thinking and planning. HeyGen handles the production. The MCP connection means neither step requires a human handoff.
Receive task
A single natural-language instruction kicks off the full workflow.
Research & script
Manus browses, analyzes, and writes a polished video script autonomously.
Generate video
Manus calls HeyGen via MCP. Avatar, voice, and script configured in the tool call.
Deliver output
A shareable video link is returned to Manus and surfaced to you. Done.
What Manus can produce end-to-end
Any task that ends with 'and turn it into a video' is now a single Manus prompt.
Research-to-video reports
Give Manus a topic and it researches, synthesizes, and delivers a narrated explainer video with no manual steps.
Multilingual content at scale
Manus can orchestrate HeyGen to produce a video and immediately trigger translation into 175+ languages.
Autonomous course creation
Provide a curriculum outline and let Manus research each module, write the scripts, and produce avatar-led lesson videos.
Personalized outreach at scale
Manus pulls lead data, crafts personalized scripts, and triggers HeyGen to generate individualized avatar videos. Hundreds of them, fully automated.
Event-driven video production
Connect Manus to a data source and configure it to automatically produce and deliver a HeyGen video whenever a condition is met.
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