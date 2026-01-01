HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x Claude

Claude writes the script. HeyGen ships the video. Whether you're in Claude.ai, Claude Desktop, or Claude Code, you're one prompt away from a finished, avatar-narrated video.

Connect
Integrate with the world's leading tools
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Adobe Express
Apollo
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
FlowShare
Gamma
Gong
Granola
Hexus
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
Repurpose.io
ServiceNow
Slack
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

From prompt to video inside Claude

Before this integration, the workflow looked like this: write a script in Claude, copy it, open HeyGen, paste, configure your avatar, generate, wait, download, share. Every step was manual. Every step was a context switch. Now Claude handles the full loop.

Now Claude handles the full loop. You describe what you need. Claude writes the script, calls HeyGen's video tools via MCP, monitors rendering, and returns a shareable link all inside a single conversation, without you leaving Claude.

Write a 45-second explainer video on our new onboarding flow for enterprise customers. Use the exec avatar.

1

Have a HeyGen account ready

Sign in or create a free account at heygen.com. All plans support MCP and Skills. Video generation uses your existing premium credit balance. No additional cost for the integration itself.

2

Choose your Claude surface

Claude.ai: Go to Connectors and add HeyGen. Claude Desktop: Add HeyGen's MCP server to your desktop config. Claude Code: Run npx skills add heygen-com/skills in your terminal.

3

Authenticate your account

For Claude.ai and Claude Desktop, authorize HeyGen via the OAuth consent screen. No API key needed. For Claude Code, set your HEYGEN_API_KEY as an environment variable.

4

Generate your first video

In Claude.ai or Desktop, just describe the video you want in chat. In Claude Code, paste your first prompt and watch Claude research, script, and produce a finished video.

Surfaces

Pick your Claude surface

HeyGen works across every Claude environment. Each integration path is optimized for a different kind of user.

MCP Connector

Claude.ai & Desktop

Add HeyGen as a connector directly inside Claude.ai or Claude Desktop. Authenticate once with OAuth — no API keys, no setup — and start generating videos from any conversation.

Local MCP Server

Claude Desktop (advanced)

Run HeyGen's MCP server locally and connect it to Claude Desktop for deeper integration. Ideal for teams that want full control over their setup or on-premise workflows.

HeyGen Skills

Claude Code

Install HeyGen Skills into Claude Code and give your terminal a full video production pipeline. Research, write, generate, and translate — all from a single prompt.

Use cases

What you can build

Claude's ability to research, reason, and write — paired with HeyGen's video production — unlocks workflows that weren't possible when the two tools lived in separate tabs.

Research-to-video

Research-to-video

Ask Claude to research a topic, draft a script, and produce the video. Claude Code with HeyGen Skills can take a single instruction and return multiple finished videos.

Instant multilingual versions

Instant multilingual versions

After generating a video, ask Claude to translate and re-render it in any of 175+ languages with HeyGen's lip-sync translation — all from a follow-up message.

Automated course production

Automated course production

Provide a syllabus. Claude Code with HeyGen Skills researches each module, writes the scripts, and produces avatar-led lesson videos.

Personalized outreach videos

Personalized outreach videos

Claude writes a personalized script per prospect. HeyGen generates a unique avatar video per contact. Claude Code can run this for hundreds of leads.

Product announcements

Product announcements

Feed Claude your release notes. It writes the script, calls HeyGen to generate an executive avatar video, and returns a link ready for Slack or email.

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