HeyGen x Claude
Claude writes the script. HeyGen ships the video. Whether you're in Claude.ai, Claude Desktop, or Claude Code, you're one prompt away from a finished, avatar-narrated video.
From prompt to video inside Claude
Before this integration, the workflow looked like this: write a script in Claude, copy it, open HeyGen, paste, configure your avatar, generate, wait, download, share. Every step was manual. Every step was a context switch. Now Claude handles the full loop.
Now Claude handles the full loop. You describe what you need. Claude writes the script, calls HeyGen's video tools via MCP, monitors rendering, and returns a shareable link all inside a single conversation, without you leaving Claude.
“Write a 45-second explainer video on our new onboarding flow for enterprise customers. Use the exec avatar.”
Have a HeyGen account ready
Sign in or create a free account at heygen.com. All plans support MCP and Skills. Video generation uses your existing premium credit balance. No additional cost for the integration itself.
Choose your Claude surface
Claude.ai: Go to Connectors and add HeyGen. Claude Desktop: Add HeyGen's MCP server to your desktop config. Claude Code: Run npx skills add heygen-com/skills in your terminal.
Authenticate your account
For Claude.ai and Claude Desktop, authorize HeyGen via the OAuth consent screen. No API key needed. For Claude Code, set your HEYGEN_API_KEY as an environment variable.
Generate your first video
In Claude.ai or Desktop, just describe the video you want in chat. In Claude Code, paste your first prompt and watch Claude research, script, and produce a finished video.
Pick your Claude surface
HeyGen works across every Claude environment. Each integration path is optimized for a different kind of user.
Claude.ai & Desktop
Add HeyGen as a connector directly inside Claude.ai or Claude Desktop. Authenticate once with OAuth — no API keys, no setup — and start generating videos from any conversation.
Claude Desktop (advanced)
Run HeyGen's MCP server locally and connect it to Claude Desktop for deeper integration. Ideal for teams that want full control over their setup or on-premise workflows.
Claude Code
Install HeyGen Skills into Claude Code and give your terminal a full video production pipeline. Research, write, generate, and translate — all from a single prompt.
What you can build
Claude's ability to research, reason, and write — paired with HeyGen's video production — unlocks workflows that weren't possible when the two tools lived in separate tabs.
Research-to-video
Ask Claude to research a topic, draft a script, and produce the video. Claude Code with HeyGen Skills can take a single instruction and return multiple finished videos.
Instant multilingual versions
After generating a video, ask Claude to translate and re-render it in any of 175+ languages with HeyGen's lip-sync translation — all from a follow-up message.
Automated course production
Provide a syllabus. Claude Code with HeyGen Skills researches each module, writes the scripts, and produces avatar-led lesson videos.
Personalized outreach videos
Claude writes a personalized script per prospect. HeyGen generates a unique avatar video per contact. Claude Code can run this for hundreds of leads.
Product announcements
Feed Claude your release notes. It writes the script, calls HeyGen to generate an executive avatar video, and returns a link ready for Slack or email.
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