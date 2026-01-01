Before this integration, the workflow looked like this: write a script in Claude, copy it, open HeyGen, paste, configure your avatar, generate, wait, download, share. Every step was manual. Every step was a context switch. Now Claude handles the full loop.

Now Claude handles the full loop. You describe what you need. Claude writes the script, calls HeyGen's video tools via MCP, monitors rendering, and returns a shareable link all inside a single conversation, without you leaving Claude.