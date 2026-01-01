HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x Autohive

Autohive agents handle your business work. Now they can handle your video work too. Enable HeyGen as an agent capability and your AI teammates can generate avatar videos, create photo avatars, and produce on-brand content.

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Adobe Express
Apollo
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
FlowShare
Gamma
Gong
Granola
Hexus
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
Repurpose.io
ServiceNow
Slack
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

Turn on HeyGen and your agents do the rest

Every Autohive agent has a capabilities panel. Enable HeyGen, and that agent gains access to HeyGen's full video production toolkit, including avatar listing, voice selection, photo avatar generation, video creation, and status checking. It’s all operable through natural language in conversation or as steps in an automated workflow.

You don't configure API calls or write JSON. You tell the agent what you need in plain English. It figures out which HeyGen tool to use, calls it, and returns the finished video link into your workspace ready to embed in an email, drop into a CRM, or share with a customer.

Create a 45-second product update video for enterprise customers. Use the exec avatar, professional tone, English.

1

Connect HeyGen to your Autohive workspace

In Autohive, navigate to Your profile → Connections or Manage workspace. Find the HeyGen integration card and click Connect. You'll be prompted to authorize with your HeyGen API key from Settings → API in HeyGen.

2

Open an agent and enable HeyGen

Open any existing agent and go to Agent settings → Add capabilities. Toggle on the HeyGen capability. You can choose which individual HeyGen tools that agent has access to, or enable them all at once.

3

Prompt the agent in plain language

No configuration beyond that. Start a conversation with the agent and describe the video you need, such as avatar style, tone, language, script direction. The agent picks the right HeyGen tools and executes the request for you.

4

Use it in workflows and scheduled tasks

Beyond direct conversation, add HeyGen steps to Autohive Workflows and Scheduled Tasks so video generation can run automatically as part of your existing business automations without a manual trigger.

Capabilites in AutoHive

What your agents can do with HeyGen

Turn on the capability once per agent and every tool below becomes available through natural language in conversations, scheduled workflows, and automated tasks.

Video creation

Create avatar videos

Generate professional multi-scene avatar videos with custom text, backgrounds, voiceovers, and overlays from a simple instruction to your agent.

Photo avatars

Generate photo avatar videos

Create a talking video from a single photo with customizable age, gender, ethnicity, pose, and style. No recording needed.

Avatar management

Browse and select avatars

List all available stock and custom avatars in your HeyGen account, retrieve details and preview URLs, and let the agent choose the right one for the job.

Voice selection

Access hundreds of voices

Browse voices by language, gender, age, and emotion, including regional accents and locales, so your agent picks the most appropriate voice for each video automatically.

Status and delivery

Track and retrieve finished videos

Check rendering progress and retrieve download URLs when complete. Usable as a follow-on step in any workflow that needs to pass a video link to another tool.

Multilingual

Locales for every market

Discover available language locales and regional accents to generate videos in the right language variant for any audience from a single agent instruction.

Use cases

Tasks your agent can now handle end-to-end

Work that used to end with "…and then someone needs to record a video" no longer hits that wall. The agent takes it all the way to a finished video link.

Automated content repurposing

Automated content repurposing

An agent transcribes a podcast, writes a summary, and then produces an avatar-narrated video version, turning one piece of content into multiple formats without any human steps in between.

Personalized sales outreach

Personalized sales outreach

A sales agent pulls prospect data, writes a personalized script, and generates a HeyGen avatar video for each contact delivered as part of an outreach workflow that runs on a schedule.

On-demand training videos

On-demand training videos

An L&D agent responds to training requests by generating a short avatar-narrated explainer on any topic. No production queue and no scheduling. Just a finished video in minutes.

Multilingual content at scale

Multilingual content at scale

After generating a video, prompt the same agent to create versions in additional languages using HeyGen's voice locale data. One agent, multiple markets, and no re-recording.

Customer onboarding workflows

Customer onboarding workflows

When a new customer is added to your system, a scheduled Autohive workflow triggers a HeyGen welcome video personalized with their name and product sent before a human steps in.

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