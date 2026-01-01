HeyGen x Autohive

Every Autohive agent has a capabilities panel. Enable HeyGen, and that agent gains access to HeyGen's full video production toolkit, including avatar listing, voice selection, photo avatar generation, video creation, and status checking. It’s all operable through natural language in conversation or as steps in an automated workflow.

You don't configure API calls or write JSON. You tell the agent what you need in plain English. It figures out which HeyGen tool to use, calls it, and returns the finished video link into your workspace ready to embed in an email, drop into a CRM, or share with a customer.