HeyGen x Autohive
Autohive agents handle your business work. Now they can handle your video work too. Enable HeyGen as an agent capability and your AI teammates can generate avatar videos, create photo avatars, and produce on-brand content.
Turn on HeyGen and your agents do the rest
Every Autohive agent has a capabilities panel. Enable HeyGen, and that agent gains access to HeyGen's full video production toolkit, including avatar listing, voice selection, photo avatar generation, video creation, and status checking. It’s all operable through natural language in conversation or as steps in an automated workflow.
You don't configure API calls or write JSON. You tell the agent what you need in plain English. It figures out which HeyGen tool to use, calls it, and returns the finished video link into your workspace ready to embed in an email, drop into a CRM, or share with a customer.
“Create a 45-second product update video for enterprise customers. Use the exec avatar, professional tone, English.”
Connect HeyGen to your Autohive workspace
In Autohive, navigate to Your profile → Connections or Manage workspace. Find the HeyGen integration card and click Connect. You'll be prompted to authorize with your HeyGen API key from Settings → API in HeyGen.
Open an agent and enable HeyGen
Open any existing agent and go to Agent settings → Add capabilities. Toggle on the HeyGen capability. You can choose which individual HeyGen tools that agent has access to, or enable them all at once.
Prompt the agent in plain language
No configuration beyond that. Start a conversation with the agent and describe the video you need, such as avatar style, tone, language, script direction. The agent picks the right HeyGen tools and executes the request for you.
Use it in workflows and scheduled tasks
Beyond direct conversation, add HeyGen steps to Autohive Workflows and Scheduled Tasks so video generation can run automatically as part of your existing business automations without a manual trigger.
What your agents can do with HeyGen
Turn on the capability once per agent and every tool below becomes available through natural language in conversations, scheduled workflows, and automated tasks.
Create avatar videos
Generate professional multi-scene avatar videos with custom text, backgrounds, voiceovers, and overlays from a simple instruction to your agent.
Generate photo avatar videos
Create a talking video from a single photo with customizable age, gender, ethnicity, pose, and style. No recording needed.
Browse and select avatars
List all available stock and custom avatars in your HeyGen account, retrieve details and preview URLs, and let the agent choose the right one for the job.
Access hundreds of voices
Browse voices by language, gender, age, and emotion, including regional accents and locales, so your agent picks the most appropriate voice for each video automatically.
Track and retrieve finished videos
Check rendering progress and retrieve download URLs when complete. Usable as a follow-on step in any workflow that needs to pass a video link to another tool.
Locales for every market
Discover available language locales and regional accents to generate videos in the right language variant for any audience from a single agent instruction.
Tasks your agent can now handle end-to-end
Work that used to end with "…and then someone needs to record a video" no longer hits that wall. The agent takes it all the way to a finished video link.
Automated content repurposing
An agent transcribes a podcast, writes a summary, and then produces an avatar-narrated video version, turning one piece of content into multiple formats without any human steps in between.
Personalized sales outreach
A sales agent pulls prospect data, writes a personalized script, and generates a HeyGen avatar video for each contact delivered as part of an outreach workflow that runs on a schedule.
On-demand training videos
An L&D agent responds to training requests by generating a short avatar-narrated explainer on any topic. No production queue and no scheduling. Just a finished video in minutes.
Multilingual content at scale
After generating a video, prompt the same agent to create versions in additional languages using HeyGen's voice locale data. One agent, multiple markets, and no re-recording.
Customer onboarding workflows
When a new customer is added to your system, a scheduled Autohive workflow triggers a HeyGen welcome video personalized with their name and product sent before a human steps in.
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