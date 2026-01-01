AI agents are already part of your workflow. HeyGen's MCP server makes professional video creation available to any MCP-compatible agent. Not a separate step, not a separate integration.

No integration overheads Connect to HeyGen's full video capabilities without building or maintaining any API integrations. No change logs to keep track of.

Works where you already work Already use Claude Web, Claude Code, Claude Desktop, Gemini CLI, or Cursor? HeyGen connects to the tools your team use every day.

Secure by default OAuth authentication linked to your HeyGen account. No API keys to rotate or expose. Your videos, your account, your credits.

Your avatars and voices Any bespoke avatar or voice available in your HeyGen account is accessible through Remote MCP, including branded assets.

175+ languages and dialects Agents can generate multilingual video content with AI-powered lip sync and translation, at scale and on demand in 175+ languages and dialects.