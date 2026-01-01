HeyGen MCP:

Video creation

for any AI agent

Connect HeyGen to Claude Web, Claude Code, Gemini CLI, Cursor, and more via the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Your agent creates, manages, and retrieves videos using your existing HeyGen plan. No extra billing.

View documentation
125,991,943Videos generated
100,160,636Avatars generated
17,325,429Videos translated
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Why HeyGen MCP

HeyGen MCP makes video a native agent capability

AI agents are already part of your workflow. HeyGen's MCP server makes professional video creation available to any MCP-compatible agent. Not a separate step, not a separate integration.

Get started for free

No integration overheads

Connect to HeyGen's full video capabilities without building or maintaining any API integrations. No change logs to keep track of.

Works where you already work

Already use Claude Web, Claude Code, Claude Desktop, Gemini CLI, or Cursor? HeyGen connects to the tools your team use every day.

Secure by default

OAuth authentication linked to your HeyGen account. No API keys to rotate or expose. Your videos, your account, your credits.

Your avatars and voices

Any bespoke avatar or voice available in your HeyGen account is accessible through Remote MCP, including branded assets.

175+ languages and dialects

Agents can generate multilingual video content with AI-powered lip sync and translation, at scale and on demand in 175+ languages and dialects.

No additional charges

Video generation uses credits included in your existing HeyGen plan. Available on all plans, including free accounts.

Have questions? We have got answers

Do I need an API key?

No. Remote MCP uses OAuth authentication tied to your HeyGen account (Web Plan). No API key is required.

Does HeyGen’s MCP cost extra?

No. Video generation uses the premium credits included in your existing HeyGen plan. There are no separate API charges or additional billing.

Which HeyGen plans support MCP?

MCP is available on all HeyGen plans. For heavier usage, upgrading to the Creator plan or above is recommended.

Can I use my bespoke avatars and voices?

Yes. Any avatar or voice available in your HeyGen account, including bespoke assets you have created, is accessible through HeyGen MCP.

What’s the difference between this and the HeyGen API?

The HeyGen API gives you direct REST endpoints for programme control. Remote MCP wraps those capabilities so AI agents can use them conversationally without you writing integration code.

Add HeyGen MCP to Your Marketplace?

We will speed up the process for you — please contact us.

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Contextual AI Integration | AI Video Solutions | HeyGen