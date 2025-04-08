Tomorrow.io, the world’s leading Resilience Platform™, empowers public and private sectors to mitigate the impact of weather on their operations. With its growing satellite constellation, it integrates advanced data into proprietary models to deliver quite distinctive predictive insights through its Resilience Platform™. This enables organisations to anticipate and manage weather-related disruptions, helping to ensure resilience and continuity in any conditions. For example, a motor insurance company can alert policyholders to move their cars if hail is forecast.
Because Tomorrow.io support a wide range of industries and use cases, the company faced challenges scaling personalised and impactful video content to support its diverse audiences, enhance efficiency, amplify executive presence, and drive content strategy.
Leaning on an AI stack to scale marketing efforts
Tomorrow.io’s marketing team operates with a broad scope and a lean structure, consisting of just five members. To compete with larger organizations with endless marketing resources, Kelly Peters, Director of Marketing, leverages AI-driven strategies and tech stacks.
‘We serve a lot of different business units. We need to stand out as any marketing team does. But also, given our size, be especially resourceful,’ said Peters. ‘That’s why we strongly leant into and embraced AI rather than just reacting passively.’
The marketing team at Tomorrow.io rely heavily on video. It’s a critical part of their marketing strategy, both from an SEO and engagement perspective. However, traditional video production is time-intensive, requiring coordination with executives, videographers, and extensive post-production.
‘We know that video is going to engage people better and make a bigger impact from a brand perspective,’ said Peters. ‘We see it being critical for the future of marketing.’
To take a more ABM-style approach, the team needed a way to scale personalised content at the account and individual level and maintain consistency across a growing range of outputs. That’s what led them to HeyGen.
Finding the right platform for its content engine
After using Synthesia, the team realized it wasn’t meeting their needs from an avatar quality standpoint. Tomorrow.io chose HeyGen for its lifelike AI avatars and the ability to create and send personalized videos of executives.
“One of the challenges we faced before using HeyGen was definitely time. It takes weeks to make a really nice, professional-looking ad or video. And we were looking to close that amount of time,” said Madison Sofield, AI Content Strategy and Video Creation at Tomorrow.io.
Now, HeyGen powers Tomorrow.io’s everyday content machine and seamlessly integrates into its content workflows. The team uses the platform to produce video content that can be repurposed into various formats, from product explainers and executive videos to social media posts and email campaigns.
“Most marketing teams plan for their written content and create videos from that. Whereas we plan for video content and turn those into written pieces,” said Ruth Favela, AI Marketing Manager. “We realized, why not just start with a video that can be turned into multiple pieces of content?”
For example, Tomorrow.io uses HeyGen to create AI avatars of executives, including its CMO, and produce personalized video content for high-value prospects. All the team has to do is meet with a stakeholder to define goals, use ChatGPT or Claude to write a script, put it into HeyGen to generate an avatar video, and export it for post-production—all with AI. The final videos are then integrated into distribution channels.
‘When I watched my first HeyGen video, it felt quite impressive but also rather strange because I had essentially created a video of my boss. It seemed as though I was wielding a great deal of power, but it was also quite satisfying because I could immediately create something for our ads,’ said Madison.
Beyond marketing, the HeyGen AI avatars found applications across departments, with potential use cases such as training modules or customer support videos. “Our marketing team has now become this beacon of leadership in the AI marketing space internally and externally,” said Peters.
Turning AI video into high-level marketing
HeyGen have become an integral part of Tomorrow.io’s content strategy, empowering the team to scale their output and enhance engagement without sacrificing quality. By streamlining video production and enabling personalised outreach, HeyGen have helped Tomorrow.io reimagine the potential of video in their marketing efforts.
The adoption of HeyGen drastically reduced video production timelines, with team members creating polished videos in hours instead of weeks. With HeyGen, the team now creates videos in just two days instead of a full week, accelerating campaign velocity and allowing them to meet rising content demands. The scalability and personalisation achieved with HeyGen transformed Tomorrow.io’s ability to engage its audiences and enhance the buyer’s journey without exhausting internal resources.
“I can't even imagine doing it with a traditional video setup,” said Madison. “We would have to bring in a videographer, have the executive read a minute-long script, and wait for the footage.”
Tomorrow.io show how advanced AI tools can enable small teams to compete with industry giants, driving innovation and operational excellence whilst transforming how organisations connect with their audiences.
With a team of just 3–5 marketers producing an enterprise-level volume of content, Tomorrow.io demonstrate how AI unlocks disproportionate impact for lean, high-performing teams. In total, the team save an estimated 2–3 months annually on video production by eliminating traditional shoot logistics, back-and-forth edits, and contractor time.
“It’s not just the time savings. It’s the fact that by not having to spend that time on the ad, I can think more about bigger projects like documentaries or campaigns I wouldn’t have even conceptualized before having this tool,” said Peters.