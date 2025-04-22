For STUDIO 47, a leading regional news broadcaster in Germany, delivering constant news for the North Rhine-Westphalia region, the country’s most populous state, is no easy feat. To stay on top of breaking news, investigative journalism, and innovative stories, STUDIO 47 require their newsroom to achieve high output and speed whilst maintaining a high bar for quality and accuracy when producing stories. Since integrating HeyGen’s AI avatars to streamline video production, STUDIO 47 are not just reporting on the innovation in the region—they are making headlines themselves.

‘Our core goal is to free up journalists for higher-value tasks by using AI as a “journalistic dishwasher” – handling routine work so editors can focus on investigative and in-depth reporting,’ said Sascha Devigne, editor-in-chief at STUDIO 47.

Addressing limited resources in the newsroom

With over 650,000 viewers and a news channel running 24/7, limited personnel and technical resources hindered the volume of content that editors and news anchors could produce at STUDIO 47. In the broader local journalism industry, STUDIO 47 have confronted the same challenges facing other media companies: tightening budgets, evolving audience preferences, and rising production costs. Yet, the importance of local news stations and their role in delivering relevant content to their audience remains critical. Sascha is under pressure to help his company and other media companies in Germany weather these challenges.