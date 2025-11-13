Favoured now use HeyGen’s AI avatar generation as a cornerstone of their rigorous creative testing strategy. ‘What HeyGen have allowed us to do is generate avatars for UGC ads very quickly, ultimately allowing us to test far more script variants,’ explains Andy. With HeyGen, the agency have significantly expanded their testing capabilities, scaling from 10–15 different UGC variants in a month to 50 to 100, enabling them to find the winning creative more quickly and ultimately improving the performance of their campaigns through increased testing and optimisation.

‘Eight months ago I could make about 20 videos in a day,’ George said. ‘Today, I made 100 this morning.’

Andy added, ‘Now we can get an AI avatar to realistically read 20 scripts at a time and hand them straight to an editor. We can create so many more variants much more quickly.’

The team greatly value HeyGen’s realistic avatars. ‘With HeyGen, we have recorded the same person in multiple different contexts. Having the ability to change the shot or perspective for variation helps establish more realism for the consumer,’ Andy adds. To maximise impact, Favoured integrate HeyGen with other AI tools—enhancing voiceovers with ElevenLabs, creating product images with Ideogram, and developing b-roll with Kling.

The numbers speak for themselves

HeyGen enables Favoured to focus even more on what they do best: delivering performance-driven marketing campaigns.

‘HeyGen unlocks performance essentially at its most basic level,’ Andy explains. ‘The more we can test, the more we can see what resonates with audiences, what generates a better click-through rate, what reduces cost-per-click—all of which have a knock-on effect on the other downstream metrics of any campaign.’

Efficiency gains could not be more obvious. Previously, it would take someone 20 minutes to read ten different hooks. Now, Favoured can produce 50 different hooks almost instantly. For Favoured, performance is the foundation of their business model. Client satisfaction hinges on key performance indicators, like return on ad spend (ROAS) and cost of acquisition. With HeyGen’s AI avatars, they can achieve KPIs faster, scale campaign spend more effectively, and boost client satisfaction compared to traditional methods. In a digital landscape where standing out requires doing more, HeyGen have evolved into an indispensable tool in Favoured’s marketing approach.

Andy summarised it simply: ‘HeyGen has been a game changer. We can turn around a production-ready creative in a couple of hours, and it used to take weeks.’

‘It’s honestly less stressful than filming real video. You can use 50 different creators and produce 100 pieces in a week without hiring anyone,’ said George.