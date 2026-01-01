HeyGen Brand Guidelines
This page outlines how to use HeyGen’s brand assets, trademarks, and copyrighted materials properly. It is intended for partners, media, and anyone creating content that features or references HeyGen. Following these guidelines helps ensure our brand are represented accurately and consistently across all third-party materials.
HeyGen Full Logo
The full HeyGen logo lockup is the primary version and should be used in most situations. Use the vertical lockup only when space is limited or the layout requires a more compact format — such as in narrow placements, social posts, or digital displays — where the full logo still needs to be clearly visible.
HeyGen Secondary Logo
HeyGen started with a simple idea — making video creation effortless. Today, we’re transforming storytelling with AI, enabling anyone to create high-quality videos without limits.
HeyGen Tertiary Logo
HeyGen started with a simple idea—making video creation effortless. Today, we’re reshaping storytelling with AI, enabling anyone to create high-quality videos without limits.
HeyGen Symbol
HeyGen started with a simple idea — making video creation effortless. Today, we’re transforming storytelling with AI, empowering anyone to create high-quality videos without limits.
Partnerships
When displaying the HeyGen logo alongside a partner’s, both should appear visually balanced and equal in size. Maintain consistent spacing between the two — roughly equivalent to the width of one HeyGen icon. The HeyGen logo should always appear on the left, with the partner or sponsor logo on the right. Both logos must be horizontally centred within the layout. Whenever possible, use a shared colour treatment for both logos to create visual harmony. If a partner’s logo must remain in its original colours, use the white HeyGen logo on a background drawn from the partner’s palette to preserve contrast and cohesion.
HeyGen Trademark Guidelines
These Trademark Guidelines (‘Guidelines’) are designed to help partners, licensees, media, and other authorised third parties (‘you’) correctly use HeyGen’s brand assets — including our logos, trademarks, service marks, product names, and any other designations that identify HeyGen’s products or services (‘HeyGen Brand Assets’).
You may use HeyGen Brand Assets only in accordance with these Guidelines and the HeyGen Style Guide. Any use outside these terms is not permitted. HeyGen reserve the right to update or modify these Guidelines at any time.
Ownership and Usage
The HeyGen Brand Assets are valuable intellectual property owned exclusively by HeyGen. By using or referencing any HeyGen Brand Asset, you agree to:
- Follow these Guidelines and the HeyGen Terms of Service.
- Acknowledge that HeyGen are the sole owner of all Brand Assets.
- Avoid challenging or interfering with HeyGen’s rights.
- Ensure that all goodwill generated from use of HeyGen Brand Assets benefits HeyGen.
HeyGen reserve the right to review your use of its Brand Assets at any time and may revoke or modify permissions at their discretion.
If you have a separate written agreement with HeyGen — such as a partnership or affiliate agreement — those terms take precedence over these Guidelines in the event of any conflict.
HeyGen brand assets include:
- The HeyGen wordmark
- The HeyGen logo (horizontal and vertical versions)
- The HeyGen icon
- HeyGen product names, slogans and taglines
All trademarks, logos, and related brand identifiers are the property of HeyGen Inc. and may be registered in the United States and other jurisdictions.
Do’s and Don’ts
Do:
- Use only the most current, approved versions of HeyGen Brand Assets found in the HeyGen Style Guide.
- Display the HeyGen logo with proper spacing and proportions.
- Clearly indicate your relationship with HeyGen when referencing our brand.
Don't:
- Alter HeyGen Brand Assets in any way (e.g., change colours, distort proportions, crop, or add effects).
- Combine HeyGen Brand Assets with your own logo or branding — they must always appear separate and distinct.
- Use HeyGen’s trade marks or logos as part of your own name, product, service, or domain.
- Imitate the look, feel, or design of HeyGen’s website, interface, or marketing materials.
- Use any HeyGen Brand Asset in a way that suggests sponsorship, endorsement, or partnership without written permission.
- Use HeyGen’s trademarks as nouns or verbs. Always pair them with a generic descriptor (e.g., 'HeyGen® AI video platform').
Questions
If you’re unsure about how to use HeyGen’s Brand Assets, or if you need approval for a specific use case, contact [email protected].
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