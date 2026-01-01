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Welcome to HeyGen AcademyPlatform overviewVideo creation pathwaysAvatarsVoicesLocalisationVideo agentAI Studio
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TopicHeyGen for L&D: The complete AI video jumpstart guideHeyGen for marketers: your practical AI video jumpstart guideHeyGen for knowledge entrepreneurs: The complete AI video expertise playbook
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Video creation pathways

Everything starts with the Create button, which offers several ways to begin, each designed for a different workflow.

Now it’s time to create your first video. Everything starts with the Create button, which offers several ways to begin, each designed for a different workflow.

  • Video Agent is the fastest option. Start with a prompt, and HeyGen automatically generates a complete video, script, visuals, narration, and layout. Ideal for quick ads, social videos, and explainer videos.
  • AI Studio gives you full creative control. Turn scripts into videos, choose avatars and voices, add scenes, media and animations, and fine-tune every detail.
  • Upload a PDF or PowerPoint to instantly convert slides into editable scenes, then add avatars, voiceovers and motion.
  • Photo to Video lets you animate a single image using Avatar IV for fast, lightweight videos.
  • Templates provide pre-built starting points for common use cases, all fully customisable and reusable.

No matter how you start, every video in HeyGen is editable and reusable.