Welcome to your AI video quick-start guide for knowledge entrepreneurs
Do you have valuable knowledge, expertise, or experience to share with the world? With HeyGen, you can instantly communicate your ideas, frameworks and lessons with scalable, studio-quality video content in minutes, not weeks.
This guide will help you move from concept to creation, boosting your presence, speed and credibility. You’ll learn how to build your first video communication asset, discover key best practices and explore strategies to scale your video impact.
Top use cases: How knowledge entrepreneurs are using HeyGen
HeyGen is more than a video tool; it’s a storytelling and communication engine for modern knowledge entrepreneurs, educators, and instructors.
Course promo videos
- Julia McCoy: Built her new AI education business using HeyGen avatars and voices to scale courses and content creation.
- Tomorrow.io: Transformed marketing and thought leadership content with AI video.
- Reid AI (Reid Hoffman): Used LiveAvatar to scale thought leadership and storytelling, reaching more than 50 million impressions.
Micro-lessons and explainers
- ELB Learning: Cut course video development time by 75%.
- Miro: Scaled educational content to more than 90 million users by using HeyGen to create product explainers 10× faster.
- Sibelco: Transformed corporate training videos and safety modules into multilingual micro-lessons.
Personalised onboarding videos
- Lattice: Created personalised, AI-generated onboarding videos to introduce company culture and values to new employees worldwide.
- Publicis Groupe: Customised over 100,000 personalised thank-you videos.
- Curt Landry Ministries: Used HeyGen translation tools to grow a multilingual YouTube channel, increasing engagement 5×.
The state of knowledge creation
Video is no longer optional. It’s the foundation of how knowledge is communicated, discovered, and monetised.
The challenge
- Traditional video production is still out of reach for most solo educators and creators.
- Filming a professional online course can cost $5,000 to $25,000 and take 4–8 weeks of production time.
- Most educators say time and cost are their main barriers to creating consistent video content.
- Experts are expected to do more with less, competing in the creator economy with limited resources and growing expectations for quality and frequency.
What AI video unlocks
Speed
- Miro cut video production time from weeks to days, enabling their education team to create more engaging learning content for over 90 million users without traditional filming setups.
Cost savings
- I Love Happy Cats founder Anneleen Van de Water creates and translates videos 5× faster with HeyGen, freeing up budget and time to grow her training business globally.
Scalability
- Vision Creative Labs went from producing a few videos a year to 50–60 per day, transforming how their clients in finance and education communicate at scale.
Localisation
- Workday’s globalisation team uses HeyGen to say “yes” to more projects, creating multilingual, on-brand videos across markets while maintaining quality and consistency.
Personalisation
- 50k+ personalised videos with 3X the engagement produced by Videoimagem for an AB InBev campaign
Creating your first AI video
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? This section will walk you through each step to help you create high-quality videos quickly.
Email marketing course
This polished template is ideal for marketers looking to elevate their course sales strategy. Use it to present a clear course overview, highlight measurable results, and showcase the value your learners can expect.
Cybersecurity template
Use this template to promote your next course on cybersecurity designed to inspire trust and enrolment. Highlight how cybersecurity is best approached when using your course, allowing your audience to learn unique methods and frameworks.
Onboarding
Welcoming your new team just got easier. This template showcases the talent you’ve brought together for your business and explains how the company fits into your new employee’s role.
Like seeing learning in action?
Choose a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.
Not ready to jump in yet?
No worries. Skim the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.
Before you hit "Create", clarify your learning or communication goal. Ask yourself:
- Goal: What do you want this video to achieve? Examples: Teach a core concept, announce a new course, onboard students, promote a webinar
- Audience: Who are you speaking to? Examples: New learners, existing clients, your online community
- Distribution: Where will your video live? Examples: Your course platform, YouTube, email, website
- Hook: What question, pain point, or insight will grab attention in the first few seconds?
Pro tip
Need a second opinion? Ask ChatGPT or Claude:
“I’m creating a short course promo video for [topic]. My goal is [goal]. My audience is [audience]. My hook is [hook]. Can you suggest ways to make it more engaging?”
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace to scale
As a knowledge entrepreneur, your brand is your classroom and a form of communication. Keep every video instantly recognisable by setting up your Brand Kit with your fonts, logos, and colours.
Paste your website URL to automatically import your brand style, or upload assets manually. In a hurry? You can always come back later.
Pro tip
Once your Brand Kit is set up, you can instantly match HeyGen templates to your brand. Swap in your brand colours so every lesson or promo video feels cohesive.
Step 2: Choose the right AI avatar
Your spokesperson sets the tone. Choose a ready-made public avatar, create a custom avatar that fits your brand, or, for the ultimate personal touch, create your digital twin in minutes with HeyGen’s lifelike avatar feature!
HeyGen offers several options for creating custom avatars. Click the links below to explore the details further.
Avatar type
You'll need
You'll get
Best for
2–5 minute training video
Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip-sync based on your training video
Hyper-realistic digital twin
10–15 photos
Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip-sync
Realistic digital twin
Text prompt
Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip-sync
Fictional characters in realistic or varied animation styles
1 photo
Highly realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip-sync. Requires credits to generate.
Under 30 sec videos, including lip-syncing to music
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s generating looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings, or outfit with nothing but a text prompt.
Best practices: create the ideal digital twin
Ready to create a professional, lifelike avatar with endless customisation options? Explore the resources below for tips, best practices, and a quick overview of what you’ll need to get started.
When creating a digital twin, remember that quality in equals quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.
Whatever’s in your lifelike avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will show up in the final result.
Give the AI a clear, detailed prompt to describe the video you’re making. Add important context, such as:
- What kind of video you’re creating (influencer ad, product tutorial, brand video)
- Who it’s for (target audience)
- The goal of the video (drive clicks, explain a concept, educate)
- Tone or voice you’d like it to use (friendly, professional, conversational)
Avatar type
You'll need
Best practices
2–5 minute training video
10–15 photos
Generate avatar
Text prompt
If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
1 photo featuring only the subject, well lit and high resolution
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s Generate Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit with nothing but a text prompt.
Best practices: creating high-quality custom AI voices
HeyGen has a huge library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the right video needs something custom. Here are three ways to create Custom Voices.
Custom voice type
Creation method
Output
Best for
Automatic when creating a hyper-realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonation. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Fully AI-generated voice based on your prompt.
A fictional voice or highly characterised voices
External AI voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. A great option for a digital twin, but usually requires an additional payment.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and a bit of emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more flexibility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to explore this in more depth?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic custom voice cloning
Best practices: Prompt like a pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch, such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation. Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it for
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring photo Avatars to life with gestures and expressions
Creating custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating custom voices
Prompting best practices
Be specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion), the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include context and intent
Let the AI know the purpose: is it for a product demo, a social ad, or a tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use descriptive language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style or clarity (e.g. “confident”, “minimalist”, “high energy”, “calm pace”).
Iterate and refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to much better results across all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts.
Step 3: Create your video in three ways
As a Knowledge Entrepreneur, you have different workflows, levels of technical comfort, and creative styles. HeyGen gives you three equally powerful ways to bring your ideas to life with professional, on-brand videos in minutes.
Choose the method that best fits your process, or combine them for maximum flexibility.
Build with Video Agent
Your ideas deserve to be seen, not stuck in drafts. HeyGen’s Video Agent is your always-on creative partner, designed to turn concepts into studio-quality videos from a simple prompt.
Forget timelines, manual editing, or waiting on freelancers. With Video Agent, you can go from concept → script → visuals → narration → export automatically.
Why it’s ideal for knowledge entrepreneurs
Your expertise is your most valuable asset. Video Agent automates production, allowing you to focus on teaching, selling, and scaling.
Task
Scriptwriting
Visuals
Narration
Editing
Subtitles
Video Agent takes care of it for you
Turns your topic or prompt into a clear, compelling story
Automatically selects stock footage or images to match your tone and theme
Adds natural, emotion-aware voiceovers in 175+ languages
Handles pacing, transitions and timing automatically
Generates accurate captions for clarity and accessibility
Pro tip: Treat prompts like your creative brief. The clearer your idea, the more effective the Agent becomes. Use specific prompts like:
- “Create a 90-second explainer video on building a personal brand using digital avatars.”
- “Summarise my latest newsletter as a 1-minute TikTok script.”
- “Generate a product launch video with upbeat pacing and an energetic tone.”
Think of prompts as conversations with your editor; the more detail you give, the better your results.
Pro tips for cinematic results
- Craft a clear brief. Think of your prompt as your creative direction, including tone, format, and goal. “Create a 90-second explainer on building a personal brand with digital avatars.”
- Use strong visuals. Upload your own product clips or B-roll for a personalised touch.
- Iterate quickly. Preview, tweak, and regenerate – the Agent learns from your feedback.
- Go global. Localise instantly using multilingual voice support.
- Add your avatar. Combine Video Agent with your HeyGen avatar for a cohesive brand.
Shortcut: Use Video Agent for your first draft, then refine or customise in AI Studio (Step 5). It’s the fastest way to turn raw knowledge into polished, publish-ready video.
Want to dive deeper?
→ Explore these next:
Build with scripts
Already have the words? Turn your written script into a fully produced video in just a few clicks. This path gives you complete control over your message and tone while letting HeyGen handle the production details.
Start by writing or importing your script. It could be a blog post, newsletter, course outline, or talking points document. Then, HeyGen transforms it into a scene-by-scene video.
Your script is your message, the bridge between your knowledge and your learner’s understanding. Keep it simple, warm, and practical.
- Start with a clear promise or insight.
- End with a clear next step (CTA): “Join my course”, “Watch the next module” or “Download the worksheet”.
- Keep your tone conversational and imagine you’re talking to one motivated student.
Head over to step 5 to learn exactly how to import and refine your script in AI Studio, where you can edit scenes, pacing, and design with full control.
Handy tip:
Use AI tools to help you write faster. You can also access ChatGPT directly inside HeyGen to brainstorm, outline, or refine your video scripts without ever leaving the platform.
Just click the "ChatGPT" panel in your script editor to generate or improve your script instantly.
Prefer using your own GPTs outside of HeyGen? No worries. You can still draft your script using tools like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini, then paste it into HeyGen for instant video generation.
“Write a 60-second explainer video script for my online course about [topic]. Keep the tone friendly, encouraging, and clear.”
Explore script templates and more tips for popular knowledge video types
Training videos - How-to videos - E-learning courses - Product explainers - AI tutorials - Financial knowledge sharing
Build with PDF/PPT
Already have structured content, slides, frameworks or eBooks? Turn them into videos in seconds.
Upload a PDF or PowerPoint deck, and HeyGen automatically converts each page into editable video scenes. Add your avatar, script, and voiceover, and your existing teaching material becomes a dynamic learning experience.
Perfect for:
- Repurposing courses, workshops and webinars
- Turning static presentations into engaging video lessons
- Scaling legacy material without new production costs
Handy tip
Start simple with one high-value deck or document and convert it into a short explainer series. You’ll be amazed at how quickly your existing knowledge comes to life.
Which path suits you best?
Feature
Function
Keep control of your message and tone
Repurpose existing assets
Best path
Video Agent
Build from your script
PDF / PPT to video
No matter where you start, all three paths connect seamlessly. You can start with Video Agent, refine your script in AI Studio, or remix your existing content, all inside HeyGen.
Best practices: Write quality scripts quickly with AI
Want to work smarter, not harder? Here are some tips for using tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or others to make script writing faster.
Step 1: Start with a clear prompt
Give ChatGPT a clear, detailed prompt that explains the video you’re creating. Include key context, such as:
- The kind of video you’re creating (course promo, lesson, recap, or announcement)
- Who it’s for (students, clients or community members)
- The goal (teach, inspire, sell, or onboard)
- The tone or voice (friendly, confident, expert, or conversational)
Sample prompt:
“Write a 60-second script for a course introduction about [topic]. The tone should be supportive and professional. Finish with a clear invitation to join the course.”
Step 2: Add your key teaching points
AI works best with clear direction. Include bullet points of what you want covered.
Example:
- Course or lesson name
- Key learning outcome or value
- Call to action (watch the next lesson, download the guide, join the community)
Sample prompt: “Include these points: My course helps creators build their first AI-powered video series. CTA: Enrol now to start your first lesson.”
Step 3: Ask for the right structure
Make sure your AI tool delivers the script in a spoken, easy-to-read style, with short sentences, a natural flow, and clear transitions.
Sample prompt: “Write this as a spoken script for an avatar-led explainer video. Use clear, encouraging language that feels like a teacher speaking directly to a student.”
Step 4: Review and refine
Paste your script into HeyGen and click Preview to hear your avatar deliver it. Then refine it based on what you hear.
Sample revision prompts:
- “Make this sound more inspiring.”
- “Add a stronger opening hook.”
- “Simplify the ending and make the CTA clearer and easier to act on.”
- “Give me a 30-second version focused on the key takeaways.”
Handy tip
Use AI as your co-writer, not your replacement. The best scripts combine your expertise with AI’s speed; you bring the insight, and the AI brings the polish.
Step 4: Create and refine your scenes in AI Studio
Now it’s time to bring your content to life inside HeyGen’s AI Studio. Design your video with clarity, flow and interactivity in mind.
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear or disappear with animation.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality royalty-free b-roll video.
- Use premium scene transitions to give your video a smooth, professional finish. Add and customise captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
Pro tip
- Use interactivity to make your lessons dynamic. Add clickable buttons, shapes, or text that link to exercises, quizzes, or deeper modules. Or use branching logic to guide viewers to different scenes or outcomes based on their choices. Great for onboarding, assessments, or modular learning paths.
- Use the multilingual player when publishing courses or public lessons. It automatically bundles all translated versions of your video into one player link with a dropdown selector.
- Create visuals or lesson animations with Motion Designer, generate animated text, concept diagrams, or explainer visuals from simple prompts. Ideal for visually breaking down complex ideas.
Ready to edit like a pro?
Visit HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering all of HeyGen’s editing features.
Best practices: Adjust pronunciation, emotions and intonations
Do you need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels lifelike.
Feature
How it works
Add pauses and adjust how specific words are pronounced directly in the script panel.
Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice.
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with a single click.
Add more range to your custom voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that suits each moment best.
Best for
Want to see it in action?
Strategies to scale your communication impact
Whether you’re growing your audience, testing what resonates, or tailoring lessons to different learners, these advanced tools help knowledge entrepreneurs scale with precision.
Optimise and iterate like a pro
Create multiple versions of your lesson intro, hook or CTA and compare the results.
- Duplicate scenes to test different examples or explanations.
- Swap avatars/voices to see which tone learners prefer.
- Measure watch time, clicks and completion rates in your platform to keep what works.
Go global with translation
Learn how to translate and localise your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customising how certain words are handled (i.e., brand name pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Publish with the multilingual player. It provides one share link with a language dropdown for every rendered translation in the folder.
Need some inspiration? See how Happy Cats scaled globally with HeyGen, creating multilingual video content 5x faster while cutting costs and reaching new audiences.
Personalise at scale
Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalised Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.
Add interactivity buttons to direct viewers to the right module or link out to worksheets.
Make ideas visual
Turn abstract ideas into clear, memorable visuals.
- Motion designer creates animated titles, diagrams and social hooks from prompts. Ideal for processes, frameworks and definitions (uses generative credits).
- Stock media + screens: Reinforce learning with examples, B‑roll, or slide overlays.
LiveAvatar by HeyGen
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, LiveAvatar turns one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s an effective way to boost engagement, personalise experiences, and drive action.
Need some inspiration?
See how leading innovators are reimagining learning, communication, and influence with LiveAvatar.
Thought leadership
Reid AI uses LiveAvatar to scale Reid Hoffman’s insights globally, reaching more than 50M impressions. Reid’s digital twin engages audiences in interactive conversations, extending his ideas and presence across formats and communities.
Language learning
Speakology AI added LiveAvatar to help students practise pronunciation and dialogue out loud, leading to a measurable jump in engagement.
Immersive communication and events
Proto Hologram integrates LiveAvatar into holographic displays, creating AI-powered, responsive presences for Fortune 500s.
LiveAvatar enables educators, consultants and creators to scale their personal presence without being live, transforming recorded videos into interactive, on-demand learning and engagement experiences.
Use it to:
- Turn your digital twin into a 24/7 teaching assistant or adviser
- Build interactive student or client onboarding experiences
- Host "virtual office hours" or Q&A sessions that run on their own
- Create conversational knowledge hubs that extend your expertise
Use case #1: Course promo videos
Ideal for:
Coaches, consultants, authors, course creators
Best practices:
- Keep it under 3–4 minutes and lead with the transformation learners will get.
- Show outcomes, social proof, and a clear CTA ("Enrol today" / "Watch Module 1").
- Design for mobile-first with captions and tight framing.
Key features:
- Video Agent for a quick first cut;
- Templates for brand consistency
- Motion designer for animated title cards and frameworks
- Multilingual player to share a single link for every language
- Nano Banana for product/book cover placement or visual tweaks
Handy tip
Here's a tried-and-true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – Something visually odd or unexpected.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer dealing with?
- Solution – How does the product or service ease those challenges?
- USPs – also known as "unique selling point". Highlight the features that stand out!
- CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Use case #2: Micro-lessons and explainers
Perfect for:
Course creators, educators, advisers
Best practices:
- Aim for 60–180 seconds per concept.
- Use one idea per scene; end with a recap and a next action ("Try this exercise").
- Add captions and light motion to keep the pace engaging.
Key features:
- AI Studio for scene timing and caption controls
- Interactivity to branch to practice activities, resources, or upcoming modules
- Motion designer for diagrams and animated definitions
- Translation + multilingual player for global cohorts
Use case #3: Personalised onboarding videos
Ideal for:
Cohorts, memberships, coaching programmes, agencies
Best practices:
- Keep it short (30–60 seconds); confirm what’s included and what to do next.
- Use the learner’s name and point to their specific path or module.
- Add a follow-up reminder or checklist link.
Top features:
- Personalised videos for names and dynamic fields
- Interactivity to confirm review and jump to the right module
- Templates + Brand Kit for consistency across cohorts
- Translation + multilingual player for international students