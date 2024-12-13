HeyGen Resources

author iconeBook
Modern cover for Hey Gen's '2026 AI trends report' showing diverse smiling faces in layered, colorful frames.Modern cover for Hey Gen's '2026 AI trends report' showing diverse smiling faces in layered, colorful frames.
Reports . Learning & Development . Marketing

2026 AI trends report: Transform storytelling and communication

In 2026, AI will transform storytelling and communication into a smarter, more human-centered experience. This report explores 10 key trends shaping the next era of creativity, connection, and communication.

Read
author iconeBook
a guide to creating training and onboarding videosa guide to creating training and onboarding videos
Learning & Development

Step-by-step guide to creating training and enablement videos

A step-by-step playbook showing how L&D teams can create engaging corporate training and enablement videos with AI to boost learner engagement, retention, and completion rates.

Read
author iconeBook
a purple background with the words " the magic of al video "a purple background with the words " the magic of al video "
Agencies . Learning & Development . Marketing

The magic of AI video: How leading companies bring stories to life with HeyGen

This ebook reveals how leading brands harness the magic of HeyGen’s AI video platform to create high-quality content faster and at scale. See how organizations transform marketing, training, and communication with speed, personalization, and impact.

Read
author iconeBook
the cover of the 2025 l & d survey reportthe cover of the 2025 l & d survey report
Learning & Development . Reports

How AI video transforms L&D: Key insights from the 2025 L&D report

The 2025 L&D report reveals how AI video empowers small, resource-constrained teams to create faster, more affordable, multilingual training that drives engagement and scales globally.

Read
author iconeBook
an advertisement for heygen shows a woman holding a bookan advertisement for heygen shows a woman holding a book
Learning & Development

Rethink your training strategy with HeyGen: A guide for every L&D department

The 2025 training strategy guide shows how AI-powered video is transforming learning and development, helping teams overcome shrinking budgets, distributed workforces, and the need for faster, more engaging training.

Read
author iconeBook
a practical guide for l & d professionals with a woman on the covera practical guide for l & d professionals with a woman on the cover
Learning & Development

Scaling training with AI video: A practical guide for L&D professionals

This practical guide helps L&D professionals scale training programs using AI video technology. It explores how teams can create engaging, multilingual, and up-to-date training content quickly and cost-effectively with tools like HeyGen.

Read

author iconeBook
an advertisement for heygen shows a woman holding a tabletan advertisement for heygen shows a woman holding a tablet
Marketing

Scale your marketing videos with HeyGen: A role-by-role guide

The guide shows how marketers can use HeyGen’s AI video platform to create high-quality, personalized videos quickly and affordably. It highlights role-specific benefits and real-world success stories to illustrate its impact.

Read
author iconeBook
a script writing guide with a man holding a cameraa script writing guide with a man holding a camera
Marketing

How to write winning video scripts with AI: A playbook for marketers

Learn how to write high-converting video scripts with AI. This step-by-step guide covers script structure, storytelling tips, and tools to turn your ideas into engaging videos in minutes.

Read
author iconeBook
an advertisement for level up marketing with personalized videosan advertisement for level up marketing with personalized videos
Marketing

5 ways to level up your marketing with personalized videos

This guide will explore the power of personalized video for marketing and the top five use cases that drive engagement, increase conversions, and enhance customer relationships.

Read
author iconeBook
an advertisement for winning marketing strategy with ai videosan advertisement for winning marketing strategy with ai videos
Marketing

Future proof your 2025 marketing strategy with AI video

The AI Video Marketing Strategy 2025 ebook explores how AI video tools are transforming modern marketing by making high-quality, scalable video content accessible to all teams. It showcases how HeyGen helps marketers attract, convert, and retain customers through fast, cost-effective video creation.

Read
author iconeBook
a poster that says marketers blueprint to ai video platformsa poster that says marketers blueprint to ai video platforms
Marketing

The marketer’s blueprint for evaluating AI video generation platforms: 38 questions to ask vendors!

After working with thousands of leading companies – like Ogilvy, OpenAI, and HubSpot – we’ve gathered intel on what matters most during the buying process. Now, we’re sharing these insights to help you make a more informed decision. Here are 38 questions you can use to evaluate vendor credibility, tech functionality, personalization options, and more.

Read
author iconeBook
a flyer for an efficient marketing budget with a picture of a mana flyer for an efficient marketing budget with a picture of a man
Marketing

Efficient marketing budget: How to use AI video to do more with less

This e-book shows how marketers can overcome shrinking budgets and growing content demands by using AI video to create high-quality, scalable, and cost-effective campaigns. Explore five key applications that help teams do more with less while maximizing impact.

Read

