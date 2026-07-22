Summary A step-by-step guide for real estate agents to create a HeyGen avatar and turn it into ready-to-post market updates, home tours, and listing videos — no editing skills required.

TL;DR

You'll create your own AI avatar once, then use HeyGen's Real Estate Playbook to generate three types of videos on demand: Market Updates (local stats turned into a video recap), Hosted Home Tour (your avatar walks buyers through a home), and Listing Spotlight (property photos turned into a polished listing video). Each one lives on your HeyGen home page and takes a couple of minutes to set up.

⏱️ Total time: 20 min .

. 🛠️ Skills : none — if you can paste a link and type a zip code, you're qualified.

: none — if you can paste a link and type a zip code, you're qualified. 🎬 Result: a reusable avatar of yourself, plus three ready-to-post real estate videos.

💡 These three video flows run on HeyGen's Video Agent and appear as Video Prompts cards on your home page at app.heygen.com/home. Do Step 1 once; Steps 2–4 become your weekly content machine.

What You'll Need

A HeyGen account — logged in at app.heygen.com/home.

— logged in at app.heygen.com/home. Your phone or ~15 seconds of good video footage — for creating your Avatar V avatar in Step 1.

— for creating your Avatar V avatar in Step 1. A listing link — Zillow, Redfin, or MLS, for the Hosted Home Tour and Listing Spotlight steps.

Step 1: Create Your Avatar

Everything in this playbook gets better when the person on screen is you. Avatar V clones you from real footage, so every video you generate feels like you filmed it yourself. If you already have an avatar you like, skip ahead to Step 2.

1. Open the Avatar tab, go to My Avatars, and click New Avatar.

2. Choose Clone a real person (tagged Avatar V) — it uses real video footage to create an avatar that looks, moves, and sounds like you.

3. You'll land on Create your Avatar in 15 seconds. Pick how to record:

Record on phone (the default, and the fastest good option) — scan the QR code with your phone; you'll record there. Your phone camera beats most webcams. The code expires in 20 minutes, so have your spot ready.

(the default, and the fastest good option) — scan the QR code with your phone; you'll record there. Your phone camera beats most webcams. The code expires in 20 minutes, so have your spot ready. Import footage — the best possible quality if you're willing to set up a proper shot.

4. Before you hit record, set up the shot. Your avatar inherits everything from your footage — the camera, the lighting, and your energy. Spend real time here. It pays off. You want:

Good light on your face, and a stable camera — tripod or propped steady.

Eye contact straight down the lens, with natural hand gestures.

A plain background, nothing covering your face or hands, and a quiet room.

Natural energy — the avatar picks up your mannerisms exactly as you give them.

5. Record about 15 seconds of motion footage, then follow the prompts to finish.

One recording, many looks: once your motion is captured, you can reuse it across any outfit or setting for this avatar — look for Change Look and the Improve Avatar dropdown next to your avatar name on the home page.

✅ Ready to move on when: your Avatar V avatar appears in My Avatars and you'd be happy putting it in front of a client.

Your weekly bread and butter. This flow turns local market stats into a clear video recap — and HeyGen can even do the research for you.

1. On your home page, find the Video Prompts row and click Create Now on the Market Updates card. A modal opens: "Create a Market Update — Turn local stats into a clear video recap."

2. In the Details box, do one of two things:

Provide your own script, or

Simply type a zip code, city, or neighborhood — and HeyGen does the market research for you. This is the move when you're short on time.

3. In the Avatar picker below, confirm it shows your avatar. Click the swap icon to change it.

4. Click Continue. Give it a few minutes and you're left with a ready-to-post market update.

✅ Ready to move on when: your market update video is generated and it covers the area your clients actually care about.

Step 3: Hosted Home Tour

This one is the showstopper: your avatar walks buyers through the home — no drive required.

1. Back on the home page, click Create Now on the Hosted Home Tour card. The modal reads: "Create a Hosted Home Tour — Use an avatar to walk buyers through the home."

2. In Listing Link, paste your Zillow, Redfin, or MLS link.

3. In Optional Details, add anything you want the tour to focus on — specific rooms, the renovated kitchen — or even a full script. It's genuinely optional, but if you don't name the rooms and features you care about, HeyGen picks for you.

4. Confirm your avatar in the Avatar picker.

5. Click Continue. Give it a few minutes and you're left with a ready-to-post home tour.

✅ Ready to move on when: your tour video is done and highlights the rooms you'd point out in person.

Step 4: Listing Spotlight

The fastest of the three. Listing Spotlight turns a property's photos into a polished listing video — no avatar required, which makes it perfect for volume.

1. Click Create Now on the Listing Spotlight card. The modal reads: "Create a Listing Spotlight — Turn property photos into a polished listing video."

2. In Listing Link, paste your Zillow, Redfin, or MLS link.

3. In Optional Details, call out focus points or rooms — or paste a full script if you have one.

4. Click Continue. Give it a few minutes and you're left with a ready-to-post listing spotlight built from the property's photos.

✅ You did it right when: all three videos are generated (they'll show as Video Agent projects), ready to post.

When Things Go Wrong

You don't see the Video Prompts cards on your home page → check that you're at app.heygen.com/home — the row says "We've personalized your home based on your work," and there's a Personalize link on the right to adjust it.

→ check that you're at app.heygen.com/home — the row says "We've personalized your home based on your work," and there's a link on the right to adjust it. The QR code stopped working during avatar setup → it expires after 20 minutes. Reopen Record on phone for a fresh code.

→ it expires after 20 minutes. Reopen Record on phone for a fresh code. Your avatar looks stiff or off → the footage is almost always the culprit. Re-record with better light, a steadier camera, and more natural energy. There's also an Improve Avatar dropdown on the home page worth exploring.

→ the footage is almost always the culprit. Re-record with better light, a steadier camera, and more natural energy. There's also an dropdown on the home page worth exploring. The home tour or spotlight skipped the best parts of the house → put them in the Optional Details box next time. Name the exact rooms or features you want featured.

→ put them in the Optional Details box next time. Name the exact rooms or features you want featured. The market update covered the wrong area → be specific in the Details box: a zip code beats a city name when neighborhoods matter.

Your Weekly Real Estate Content Cadence

Monday — Market Update : type your zip code, post the recap. Your audience starts expecting it.

: type your zip code, post the recap. Your audience starts expecting it. New listing — Listing Spotlight : paste the link the day it goes live. Just-listed content in minutes.

: paste the link the day it goes live. Just-listed content in minutes. Before the open house — Hosted Home Tour : your avatar walks buyers through before they ever visit. Fewer tire-kickers, warmer showings.

: your avatar walks buyers through before they ever visit. Fewer tire-kickers, warmer showings. After it sells — Listing Spotlight, recap edition: use the Optional Details box to frame it as a just-sold story.

One avatar recording, and every listing becomes three pieces of content.

Pro tip: paste the listing link into both Hosted Home Tour and Listing Spotlight. Same link, two completely different videos — a hosted walkthrough for serious buyers and a photo-driven spotlight for the scroll. Double the content for zero extra work.

Further Reading