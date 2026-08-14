Summary Learn how to upgrade or downgrade your HeyGen subscription on desktop or mobile, manage add-ons, and avoid losing access to a legacy plan.

How to Upgrade or Downgrade Your HeyGen Plan

You can upgrade or downgrade your HeyGen subscription from the Plan & Billing section of your account.

On desktop, select Upgrade to move to a higher plan or Manage Billing to choose a lower-priced plan. Mobile subscriptions follow a different process because they are managed through the applicable app store.

Before changing a legacy Unlimited plan, review the consequences carefully. HeyGen states that legacy Unlimited plans are no longer offered. If you cancel one or switch to a current credit-based plan, you cannot return to the legacy plan. See HeyGen’s guidance for legacy Unlimited plans before confirming the change.

How to upgrade your HeyGen subscription

Upgrade on desktop

To upgrade through the HeyGen website:

Sign in to your HeyGen account. Open Settings. Select Plan & Billing. Click Upgrade. Select the plan or credit tier you want and complete checkout.

HeyGen’s current guidance says desktop plan changes take effect immediately. For credit-based plans, a mid-cycle upgrade is charged at the prorated difference, and the additional credits become available immediately.

The full credit allocation for the new plan begins with the next billing cycle. Review HeyGen’s upgrade and downgrade instructions.

Upgrade through the HeyGen app

To upgrade in the app:

Sign in to HeyGen. Select the yellow diamond icon, or open your profile and find Upgrade under subscriptions. Select Upgrade and follow the on-screen checkout process. Confirm that the payment was successful.

App-store subscriptions are managed through the store associated with the purchase. This distinction also affects how downgrades and cancellations work.

What to do when you run out of credits

The available options depend on your plan type.

Users on current credit-based Creator plans cannot make one-time credit purchases. They can upgrade to Pro for a larger credit allocation. Pro users can move to a higher Pro credit tier.

Business users can purchase additional credits through Settings > Plan & Billing > Manage Add-ons or enable auto-reload. See HeyGen’s current credit guidance.

Legacy Unlimited plans use the older Premium Credit Pack system.

Eligible Creator, Pro, and Business subscribers can purchase those packs from Settings > Plan & Billing > Manage Add-ons > Buy add-ons.

Because leaving a legacy plan is permanent, check which plan system your account uses before upgrading solely to obtain more credits.

How to downgrade your HeyGen subscription

Downgrade on desktop

To move to a lower-priced plan through the desktop experience:

Sign in to HeyGen. Open Settings > Plan & Billing. Select Manage Billing beside the Upgrade button. Review the available subscription options in the billing portal. Choose the lower-priced plan and confirm the change.

HeyGen’s cancellation guidance states that standard downgrades take effect at the end of the current billing cycle. This allows the existing subscription to remain active until that cycle concludes.

If the required option is missing or the billing control does not respond, contact [email protected] for account-specific assistance. Do not purchase a second subscription in an attempt to force the change.

Downgrade a mobile subscription

HeyGen’s documented mobile downgrade workflow requires canceling the existing app-store subscription and waiting for the billing cycle to end. You can then purchase the preferred lower-tier plan.

For an iOS subscription:

Open the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad. Select your Apple ID. Select Subscriptions. Choose the HeyGen subscription. Select Cancel Subscription and confirm.

For an Android subscription:

Open the Google Play Store. Select your profile icon. Open Payments & subscriptions > Subscriptions. Select HeyGen. Choose Cancel subscription and follow the prompts.

Deleting the HeyGen app does not cancel an app-store subscription. The cancellation must be completed through Apple or Google Play. Read HeyGen’s cancellation instructions.

How to remove an add-on without changing your main plan

An add-on should be managed separately when the goal is to keep the main subscription.

HeyGen’s upgrade and downgrade guide directs users to the Buy/Manage Add Ons control on the Plan & Billing page. However, its cancellation guide advises contacting support when an add-on cannot be removed independently, because using the general cancellation control can cancel the entire subscription.

Review the confirmation screen carefully before completing any change. If it indicates that the main plan will also be canceled, stop and contact [email protected].

Important considerations for legacy Unlimited plans

Legacy Unlimited plans were decommissioned and are no longer available to new subscribers. Existing subscribers may keep an eligible legacy plan while the subscription remains active and in good standing.

Canceling a legacy plan or switching it to a current credit-based plan is permanent. The old plan cannot be restored afterward. This is especially relevant for users who subscribed to Creator Unlimited or purchased legacy Premium Credit Pack add-ons.

Before confirming a change:

Check whether the account is on a legacy Unlimited plan or a current credit-based plan.

Compare the available plan and credit options in Plan & Billing.

Review whether the change affects the main subscription or only an add-on.

Contact HeyGen Support if the account does not display the expected controls.

Frequently asked questions

Why can’t I see the Upgrade or Cancel Plan button?

On desktop, upgrade controls are located under Settings > Plan & Billing. The cancellation option appears in the menu opened with the down arrow beside Manage Billing. If those controls are absent or unresponsive, contact [email protected].

Can I downgrade immediately?

HeyGen states that standard downgrades take effect at the end of the current billing cycle. Mobile users must cancel the existing app-store subscription, wait for it to expire, and then purchase the preferred lower-tier plan.

Can I return to a legacy Unlimited plan after switching?

No. HeyGen states that canceling a legacy Unlimited plan or switching to a credit-based plan is permanent.

Can I buy more credits instead of upgrading?

It depends on the subscription. Current Creator plans do not support one-time credit purchases, while Pro users can select a higher credit tier and Business users can purchase additional credits. Eligible legacy Unlimited plans use Premium Credit Pack add-ons.

Where can I get help with a subscription that cannot be changed?

Contact [email protected] for account-specific billing assistance, particularly when plan buttons are missing, an add-on cannot be removed separately, or a legacy subscription is involved.