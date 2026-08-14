Summary Contact the right HeyGen support team for technical problems, avatar quality, moderation, billing, privacy, enterprise sales, or API questions.

Choosing the right channel matters because an avatar-quality defect, a moderation decision, a billing question, and an API error require different information and may be handled by different teams.

To contact HeyGen support, email [email protected] or use the chat bubble in the bottom-right corner of your HeyGen homepage for general questions and technical problems.

More specific issues have dedicated routes: [email protected] for avatar-quality problems, [email protected] for moderation cases, and [email protected] for privacy or security questions.

API users should begin with the official developer documentation and can use the HeyGen developer Discord when the documentation does not resolve an integration question.

This guide explains where to go, what to include, and which self-service resources to check first.

Use this quick reference to route your request to the team most likely to resolve it, then read the matching section below for full details:

General question or technical problem — [email protected] or in-product chat. Describe the problem and include relevant account and project details.

— [email protected] or in-product chat. Describe the problem and include relevant account and project details. Avatar creation error — Digital Twin Creation Error Codes. Match the error to the documented cause and fix it before retrying.

— Digital Twin Creation Error Codes. Match the error to the documented cause and fix it before retrying. Avatar-quality problem — [email protected]. Use this address for quality issues that are not moderation cases.

— [email protected]. Use this address for quality issues that are not moderation cases. Moderation question or rejected video — [email protected]. For a manual video review, include the account email, video ID, and purpose of the video.

— [email protected]. For a manual video review, include the account email, video ID, and purpose of the video. Subscription, payment, or invoice question — Plan & Billing or [email protected]. Check Plan & Billing first; contact support if the issue remains unresolved.

— Plan & Billing or [email protected]. Check Plan & Billing first; contact support if the issue remains unresolved. Refund request — Refund Process and Policy. Review eligibility and submit the details requested for the purchase channel.

— Refund Process and Policy. Review eligibility and submit the details requested for the purchase channel. Privacy or security question — [email protected]. Send privacy and security matters to the dedicated address.

— [email protected]. Send privacy and security matters to the dedicated address. API or developer question — HeyGen developer documentation and developer Discord. Check the relevant API guide or reference, then ask in the appropriate developer channel.

— HeyGen developer documentation and developer Discord. Check the relevant API guide or reference, then ask in the appropriate developer channel. Possible service outage — HeyGen status page. Check for an active incident before troubleshooting an account-specific problem.

— HeyGen status page. Check for an active incident before troubleshooting an account-specific problem. Enterprise inquiry — HeyGen sales. Follow the enterprise sales link provided in the official contact guide.

Start with HeyGen's self-service resources

Before opening a support request, check whether HeyGen has already documented the issue. This can help you distinguish a configuration or source-footage problem from an issue that requires account-level assistance.

New users can begin with HeyGen's learning resource directory, which organizes introductory and advanced guides. For common product questions, search the HeyGen Help Center. It groups documentation by areas such as avatars, voice, translation, video, apps, and account and billing.

If the problem appears to affect the service rather than one project or account, check the HeyGen status page for live or ongoing incidents. An active incident may explain failures that otherwise appear unrelated.

For general questions or technical problems, use the chat bubble on the HeyGen homepage or email [email protected]. This is the appropriate starting point when the issue does not belong to a more specialized category.

A useful support request should make the problem reproducible. Include:

The email address associated with the HeyGen account.

The affected video, avatar, or project ID when available.

The exact error message or status shown.

A short description of what you were attempting to do.

The troubleshooting steps already tried.

Screenshots or other relevant evidence when they clarify the issue.

Do not include passwords, API keys, payment-card numbers, or other credentials in a support message.

How to resolve avatar creation and avatar-quality issues

For a failed Digital Twin or avatar upload, first open HeyGen's Digital Twin Creation Error Codes. The guide explains consent errors, avatar-footage errors, processing errors, and other failure messages, with a recommended next step for each documented case.

Several errors can be addressed without contacting support. For example, the guide covers problems involving consent validation, face detection, missing audio, footage duration, unsupported video formats, inaccessible upload URLs, and internal processing failures.

Follow the instruction for the exact error rather than repeatedly uploading the same source file.

If the avatar is created but its visual quality is the problem, and the matter is not related to moderation, contact [email protected]. Keep moderation questions separate and send them to the moderation team.

What to do when a HeyGen video is pending or rejected

A Pending status and a Rejected status require different actions. HeyGen's moderation guidance says that a pending video should be left to complete the automatic review; support cannot expedite that process.

If a video is rejected, review HeyGen's moderation guidance and community rules first. If you believe the decision requires manual review, use in-product chat or email [email protected] and include:

The email address associated with the account. The video ID. The purpose of the video.

These details give the moderation team enough context to identify the video and understand the intended use. A vague message without the account or video identifiers may not provide enough information to investigate the case.

Where to get HeyGen billing and subscription help

Many subscription tasks can be completed without contacting support. On desktop, open your account settings and go to Plan & Billing. HeyGen's billing guide says this area can be used to view or upgrade a plan, review the current billing cycle, and access billing-management options. The billing portal also provides tools for updating billing information, changing payment methods, and viewing or downloading invoices.

For an unresolved billing problem, email [email protected].

For refund questions, read the Refund Process and Policy before submitting a request because eligibility and the correct process depend on where the subscription was purchased.

The policy specifies the information to include, such as the primary account email, the reason for the request, and relevant invoice or order details.

Canceling a subscription and requesting a refund are separate actions. Canceling stops future renewals according to the subscription process; it does not automatically refund earlier charges.

Where developers can get HeyGen API help

For API questions, begin with the HeyGen developer documentation. Use the API reference and guides to confirm authentication, request fields, endpoints, error codes, usage limits, and expected responses before escalating an integration problem.

If the documentation does not fully answer the question, the official HeyGen developer Discord guide directs developers to channels for general API questions, integration troubleshooting, HyperFrames, CLI and MCP tools, and announcements.

When asking for help, provide the endpoint, response status, non-sensitive error output, and the smallest reproducible request. Remove API keys and private user data before posting.

Frequently asked questions

What is the HeyGen support email?

The general HeyGen support email is [email protected]. Use it for technical problems and general questions that do not have a dedicated contact. You can also use the chat bubble in the bottom-right corner of your HeyGen homepage.

Does HeyGen have live chat support?

HeyGen's official contact guide says users can contact support through the chat bubble on the HeyGen homepage. If chat is not available or the issue needs a written follow-up, email [email protected] and include the account email, relevant project or video ID, error message, and troubleshooting already attempted.

Email [email protected] or use in-product chat. For a manual review of a rejected video, include the account email, video ID, and purpose of the video. If the status is still Pending, wait for the automatic review because HeyGen states that support cannot expedite pending moderation.

Who handles HeyGen avatar-quality problems?

Send avatar-quality issues that are not related to moderation to [email protected]. For an avatar creation error, first find the exact message in the Digital Twin Creation Error Codes guide and follow its recommended fix; contact the avatar team if the quality problem remains after successful creation.

Start in Settings -> Plan & Billing to manage plan and billing information or download invoices. If the problem cannot be resolved there, contact [email protected]. Refund requests should follow HeyGen's refund policy and include the primary account email, the reason for the request, and relevant invoice or order information.

Where should I report a privacy or security concern?

Send privacy or security questions to [email protected], the dedicated address listed in HeyGen's official support guide. Provide a clear description of the concern, but do not email passwords, API keys, complete payment-card details, or other credentials.

Where can I get help with the HeyGen API?

Start with the official HeyGen developer documentation to verify the endpoint, authentication method, request format, limits, and error guidance. If the documentation does not resolve the problem, use the official developer Discord and post in the channel that matches the integration, while removing API keys and private data from any request or response examples.

How can I tell whether HeyGen is down?

Check the official HeyGen status page for reported live incidents or ongoing service issues. If no incident is listed and the problem affects only your account or project, collect the relevant IDs and error details and contact general support.

The fastest path to a useful answer begins with correct routing. Use the Help Center for documented workflows, the status page for possible outages, general support for account or technical issues, and the dedicated avatar, moderation, privacy, billing, or developer path when the problem clearly belongs there.

A concise request with the correct identifiers and error details gives the receiving team the context needed to investigate.