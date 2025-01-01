How to use voice director

Voice Director gives you deeper control over how your avatar performs. Instead of relying on a flat read, you can guide tone, pacing, and emotion directly in your script, creating narration that feels intentional, expressive, and aligned with your brand.

Open Voice Director

Inside your project, open the script editor and type a forward slash “/”. This opens a panel with additional options. From the list, select Voice Director.

Choose a delivery tone

Once Voice Director is open, you’ll see a list of preset tone options, including Excited, Casual, Calm, Cool, Serious, Funny, Angry, Sarcastic, and Laughing.

Select the tone that best fits your message. Each tone comes with a default instruction, which you can edit to better match the delivery you want.

Apply the direction

After adjusting the instruction, choose how you want it applied. You can apply it to the current scene only, or apply it to the voice itself so the same tone is used across all scenes that share that voice.

Preview and refine

Click Play in the preview window to hear how your avatar delivers the line using the selected direction. If it doesn’t sound quite right, you can go back and adjust the tone or rewrite the instruction until it feels natural and aligned with your intent.

You now know how to use Voice Director to shape your avatar’s performance and add emotion to your videos. By experimenting with tones and refining your directions, you can create performances that feel intentional, expressive, and engaging.