How to add products to your avatar

In this lesson, you’ll learn how to create a product placement video using Avatar IV or VEO 3.1. By combining a product image, an avatar, and a script, you can produce high-quality, realistic videos in just a few clicks.

Access the Product Placement app

From your HeyGen dashboard, go to Apps. Under Featured Apps, select Product Placement.

You can upload your own product image and avatar photo, or choose from HeyGen’s sample library of products and avatars. For best results, use a small or handheld product, such as a phone or bottle. Larger items like desks or tables may be scaled down so they fit naturally in the avatar’s hand.

Once you’ve selected your product and avatar, click Generate Combined Images. This process can take up to 60 seconds, and you can safely close the window while it runs. Your results will be available when you return.

Select a generated image

When the results are ready, review the four generated images and select the one that best matches your vision. Then click Next to continue.

Create a video with Avatar IV

If you choose Avatar IV, start by adding your script. You can write your own or click Surprise Me to generate one automatically.

Your video can be up to 180 seconds long, even if your script slightly exceeds the character limit.

Next, choose a voice that fits your message. You can use your custom voices, select from the HeyGen voice library, or integrate third-party tools such as 11 Labs or LMNT for additional options.

You can also add custom motion to define gestures or facial expressions. Describe actions like smiling, waving, or looking surprised, then select from the generated suggestions. Use the refresh icon to see new motion options if needed.

When everything is ready, choose your resolution, 720p or 1080p, and click Generate Video.

Create a video with VEO 3.1

If you choose VEO 3.1, you can create multi-scene videos with up to eight scenes, each lasting up to eight seconds.

Each scene can have its own dialogue, gestures, and description, giving you detailed creative control. Add your scripts, describe the actions you want, and choose a voice.

You can enable Generate Voice to Match Video for automatic syncing, or manually select a voice from your custom voices, the HeyGen voice library, or supported third-party integrations like 11 Labs or LMNT.

When ready, click Generate Video. Each scene consumes credits, and you’ll see a counter at the bottom indicating how many scenes you can generate based on your plan.

You’ve just created a fully scripted, fully directed product placement video with natural dialogue, expressive gestures, and seamless avatar animation.