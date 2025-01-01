How to translate your video

Reaching global audiences no longer requires reshooting or dubbing. With HeyGen, you can translate and localize your videos directly inside the platform using built-in AI tools for voice, subtitles, and lip-sync. Whether you’re creating a new video from scratch or adapting existing content, translation is designed to be fast, flexible, and consistent with your brand.

Start a video translation

From your HeyGen dashboard, click Create, then select Translate a Video. You’ll see two translation options: Hyperrealistic Translation and Audio Dubbing.

Choose Hyperrealistic Translation when the speaker’s face is clearly visible, as it includes advanced lip sync. Choose Audio Dubbing when the speaker is small, offscreen, or when speed is the priority, since it focuses on voice translation without lip sync.

Upload your video file directly or paste a YouTube or Google Drive link. If you’re using a link, make sure it’s publicly accessible. For best results, use high-resolution footage with clear audio.

Choose a translation engine

Once your video is uploaded, you’ll see the translation engine options: Fast and Quality.

Quality uses a more advanced model to deliver improved lip sync accuracy, better timing and mouth movement, clearer audio, and stronger handling of challenging footage such as side angles or low lighting. It takes longer to process and uses more credits, but produces the most realistic and polished results.

Fast is ideal if you need quicker turnaround or don’t require precise lip sync.

Select quick or advanced translation

After choosing your engine, decide between Quick Translate and Advanced Translate.

Quick Translate is the fastest option. Select the original language, choose up to five target languages, and click Translate.

Advanced Translate gives you more control. You can select languages or upload your own translation file, add a brand glossary to keep terminology consistent, and adjust dynamic duration so pacing sounds natural across languages. You can also enable or disable lip sync, remove background noise, match the original video’s output specs, group translations into a collection, turn captions on or off, and apply voice enhancement for clearer narration.

Generate and review translations

When your settings are ready, click Translate. Your translated videos will appear in your library and on the Share page, where they’re ready to be reviewed, downloaded, or shared.