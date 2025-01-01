How to create a Digital Twin

Want to personalize your videos like never before? With Digital Twins in HeyGen, you can create an avatar that looks and feels like you, right down to your style, expressions, and voice. It’s the most personal way to show up in your videos, without always being on camera.

Get started in the Avatars tab

Log in to your HeyGen account and open the Avatars tab from your dashboard. From here, you can select an existing Digital Twin or create a new one.

Click Create Avatar, then select Get Started. Review the recording tips to ensure the best possible quality. You’ll also be asked whether to enable gesture detection, which captures larger movements in your footage and saves them as reusable gestures for your videos.

Next, choose how you want to provide your footage. You can upload a video, record directly with your webcam, or record using your phone.

Best practices for recording footage

For optimal results, upload or record a video that’s about two minutes long. Keep your movements natural and avoid exaggerated gestures so your avatar doesn’t appear overly animated.

Use a high-resolution camera or smartphone whenever possible. If you’re just testing, a 30-second clip is sufficient. You can either upload your footage or record it directly in the browser.

Upload and submit your footage

After uploading your video, you’ll be able to choose additional options, such as keeping ambient sound, normalizing audio volume, removing the background, and exporting your avatar in 4K resolution.

You’ll then be prompted to record a short webcam verification video, which can be completed after creating your avatar. HeyGen analyzes your footage and highlights any areas that may need improvement.

When everything looks good, click Submit. HeyGen will generate your Digital Twin and add it to your asset library.

Edit your Digital Twin

Once your avatar is created, you can make adjustments at any time. Select your avatar and click Edit Avatar.

From here, you can remove or adjust the background, change the resolution, and select or update the voice. When you’re finished, click Save Changes.

Create additional Avatar Looks

You can also create Avatar Looks to add variety to your videos. Looks are variations of your Digital Twin, featuring different outfits, poses, or backgrounds.

To create a Look, upload a one-minute video or a set of custom photos. For photo uploads, include a mix of close-up and full-body shots with different angles and expressions. After verification, your new Looks will be available for use in any project.

You now have your very own Digital Twin, ready to use in HeyGen. With custom Looks and expressive capabilities, you can create engaging, personalized videos with ease.