How to add assets to your video

Video assets are any elements you use to build your videos. This includes images, video clips, audio files, logos, text, and even AI avatars.

HeyGen supports a wide range of formats, including JPG and PNG files up to 200 MB, MP4 and MOV files up to 200 MB, and TTF or OTF font files up to 100 MB. Keeping these assets organized makes it easier to edit, reuse, and collaborate with confidence.

Upload and organize assets

To get started, open Media and click Upload to add your files to HeyGen’s Asset Library. You can upload multiple files at once, including images, videos, and audio.

If you plan to use a GIF, convert it to an MP4 before uploading it to the video editor.

After uploading, you can rename assets for clarity. For video files, you also have the option to extract audio only. Creating folders for each project, brand, or content type helps keep everything organized and easy to find.

To delete assets, select them using the checkbox or the three-dot menu and choose Delete.

Add assets to your project

Return to your project in AI Studio once your script and avatar are ready. From here, you can begin designing your scene by adding backgrounds, media, and other visual elements.

If your avatar includes a built-in background, select the avatar and use Background Remover to place it on a new background. You can resize the avatar by dragging the corners to fit your layout.

Customize backgrounds and media

Click Background to choose from solid colors, stock images, videos, or templates. For more flexibility, select Detach from Background to move and resize elements freely within the scene.

The Media tab gives you access to HeyGen’s stock library, your uploaded files, and the option to upload additional media. Any media here can also be set as a background.

Add and manage audio

To add background music, open the Music tab. You can select from HeyGen’s stock tracks or upload your own audio files.

Audio appears in the scene player below your video. Use the three-dot menu on the audio track to make adjustments such as trimming or replacing the file.

Edit images and visuals

For images, you can adjust the corner radius to create softer edges or edit visuals using AI. Simply enter an edit prompt, select your preferred AI engine, and optionally add a reference image to guide the result.

To add visual variety, open the Elements tab. Here, you’ll find premium elements such as shapes, frames, stickers, and icons that can enhance your design.

Add and style text

Click Text at the top of the canvas to add titles, labels, or on-screen messaging. You can customize font style, size, formatting, opacity, and alignment, or upload your brand font for consistency.

Text elements can be dragged and resized anywhere on the canvas. You can also select multiple elements at once to align or group them for cleaner layouts.

Add captions

To add captions, click Captions and choose a caption style. You can adjust colors, fonts, and text size, and decide whether to apply the style to a single scene or across all scenes.

Fine-tune video playback

Select any uploaded video in your scene to adjust how it plays. You can loop the video for continuous motion, freeze the last frame to hold the final shot, or select Fit to Scene to automatically match the video’s duration to the scene length.

For precise control, use the Scissors icon in the timeline to trim the start and end points exactly where you want.