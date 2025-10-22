This event was in the past. Watch the recording below.

LiveAvatar Deep Dive

Tuesday, October 14

3:02 AM - 4:02 AM UTC

Location

Online

Introducing Interactive Avatars as Live Avatar!

We’re excited to announce that Interactive Avatars are becoming Live Avatar. This change marks the next step in making AI interactions feel more natural, dynamic, and real-time.

Sunny, our Head of Business, will join Chloe for a live demo where you’ll get an inside look at Live Avatar—showing you how this updated experience can bring your product, training, or customer workflows to life.

Whether you’re building learning tools, onboarding flows, or AI-powered support, this session will highlight how Live Avatar transforms static content into engaging, human-like conversations.

This session is ideal for developers, product teams, educators, and anyone exploring the future of interactive AI.

In this session, you’ll learn:

  • Why Interactive Avatars are now Live Avatar
  • What Live Avatar is and how it works
  • How to connect Live Avatar to your own data, tools, or workflows
  • Real-world use cases across education, SaaS, and customer success
  • Tips for using the HeyGen API and interface effectively

👉 Save your seat and be part of the introduction of Live Avatar!

💡 Have questions? Join this session or check out our Bi-Weekly API Office Hours! Register here: HeyGen Events

