Video Podcast: Enforcing Continuity Across Independently Rendered Turns

Video Podcast has two phases: Preview and Render. Preview creates the dialogue and assets the user can inspect, edit, and regenerate. They stay mutable until the user confirms the episode.

Render starts after confirmation. The clips are generated independently, then brought back together during final assembly.

For the parts of continuity we can measure, the pipeline follows a simple pattern:

generate → measure → accept | repair

Timing: audio as the master clock

Timing problems showed up early. If a rendered turn ends slightly later than the audio slot it was meant to fill, the error carries forward. In one prototype we ended up about 200 ms off over the course of an episode before aligning the pauses between turns.

Loudness caused a different problem. TTS could give us host turns around −15 LUFS and guest turns at −26 to −29 LUFS. LUFS is a standardized measure of perceived loudness, and a gap that large is immediately noticeable once those turns are cut together.

Our lip-sync service renders at 25 fps, or one frame every 40 ms. Every video duration has to land on that grid, so we calculate the frame-aligned duration once and use it throughout the rest of the pipeline.

We store it as visual_dur_s : the exact amount of time the turn has to occupy in the finished video. Lip-sync rendering, cutaway planning, and assembly all work from that same value rather than interpreting the duration independently.

The audio for each turn is padded with silence until it lands on a whole-frame boundary, and inter-turn pauses use the same grid. During assembly, clip boundaries are calculated from the running timeline rather than repeatedly rounding individual durations. Loudness normalization happens without changing the timing.

Audio ends up driving the timeline because silence is easy to add. Half a video frame isn't.

Camera consistency

An episode keeps returning to the same few camera positions. Those views need to agree with one another.

Generate them independently and small differences become obvious in the edit: the room changes, the lighting shifts, or a character looks slightly different. Each view can be good on its own and still fail once we cut between them.

Three separate generations

Each shot generated on its own