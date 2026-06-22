The Problem

Creating video is hard, but LLMs are great at writing code specifically HTML. What if we can have LLMs write code to create a video?

The pitch was clean (and exciting!).

The reality was not…

About a year ago we started our journey. Huge prompts, lots of back-and-forth, and plenty of hand-written glue to cover what the model missed. We added an agent to hand hold the model. It helped, but it still wasn’t production ready.

Next up we tried Remotion. It’s the right shape for deterministic video (React components, great tooling, production ready rendering), but the React framework kept boxing the agent in.

Outputs got safer and more repetitive the more guardrails we added. When we dropped back to plain HTML/CSS/JS, the creativity came back.

That raised the real question:

“Can we keep the freedom of HTML and still render a deterministic MP4?”

HyperFrames is our answer:

a minimal authoring model (HTML + data-* clip attributes)

a pluggable animation runtime

a render pipeline that forces headless Chrome to produce the same pixels every run

Browsers don’t want to do this. Rendering is threaded and asynchronous: images decode in the background, videos drop frames under load, animations follow the display clock. All of that is performance—and nondeterminism.

Long story short, we set out to solve it and we did!

However, we also wanted to ensure it worked well and grew with the models. One tell that a framework is fighting an agent is if you need the biggest model just to get working output.

We started by shaping the simplest version of HyperFrames around what Gemini Flash could reliably author.

From there, we ran evals across different models, tightened the skills and the runtime wherever they failed, and repeated.

The goal was not to optimize for one model.

It was to make the authoring model simple enough, and the agent scaffolding strong enough, that a wide range of models could produce usable compositions.

We build AI models and agents for a living. The feedback loop that tightens an agent's output is the same loop that tightens HyperFrames.

How We Got Here...

The One Trick: Seek, Don't Play

Every composition in HyperFrames exposes exactly one thing to the runtime: