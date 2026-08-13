Figure 1. Relative time per generated video chunk, normalized to our first working TPU version (= 1.00×). Each milestone bundles several changes that shipped together.

From first point to last, time per chunk falls to just over half its starting value, a 1.86× speedup, with the same model and the same quality gates throughout. The first milestone is the largest drop, and it is the known playbook executed in full: custom attention kernels in place of stock ones, the sequence-parallel layout locked in, the XLA flag set tuned against this workload rather than left at defaults, and kernel tile sizes matched to its shapes. The three walls that follow, and the compiler contracts after them, are what that playbook could not reach.

The result is a pipeline that streams at performance comparable to what we see from our 8×H100 production setup while being up to 25% more cost efficient per minute of generated video.

Hiding the Collective

Ulysses sequence parallelism puts a pair of all-to-alls inside every self-attention: one to trade sequence shards for head shards, and one to trade back. On our traces those collectives sat fully exposed, already moving bytes at 85–90% of the mesh's bisection bandwidth. The wire had no headroom left, which pointed at the program itself: a monolithic chain of all-to-all, then attention, then all-to-all gives XLA nothing to schedule the transfer behind, so it correctly keeps it synchronous.

The fix, worked out with the Google Cloud AI-Ninja team, was the standard remedy: pipeline the collective. The attention heads split into a few independent groups, each running its own all-to-all, attention, all-to-all pattern, and each group's transfer now has sibling attention to hide behind, so XLA switches to asynchronous start/done pairs. The work was carrying that through the production pipeline and the quality gates. The hard case was the super-resolution stage's sparse attention: its mask is defined over a specific token ordering, and the head grouping has to leave that ordering untouched, so that every group still sees exactly the mask it would have seen unsplit. In the traces, the collective's footprint on the compute stream collapsed roughly 5×, with attention time itself unchanged. The wire time didn't shrink. It moved off the critical path, which is all the deadline cares about. The group count has a sweet spot: over-split, and the per-launch overhead eats what the overlap buys. More than once, a collective change that measured faster in isolation failed to hold at full pipeline depth, where the transfers interleave with each other and with everything else on the wire. Nothing here counted until it won end to end.