Abstract

Squeezing the last drops of speed out of a model for a specific GPU has always been specialist work: slow, manual, and never quite finished. Most teams cast to bf16, wrap the thing in torch.compile , watch it get faster, and stop. For our decoder that is only two-thirds of the way. The rest is a long tail of fiddly, model-specific decisions, exactly the kind of patient, measurable grind an agent is good at and people are not.

So we built a closed loop that runs the grind on its own: propose a change, measure it against a frozen gate, keep it or revert it, and never declare victory by itself. We are publishing the whole thing, the loop, the evaluator, and the rule files, at github.com/heygen-com/auto-model-optim, along with the optimized decoder it produced. Point it at your own model by swapping three files. We think a pass like this should become the default way a model ships to a device. (It builds on the lineage of Andrej Karpathy's autoresearch , a keep-or-revert loop for model training; here we point the same machinery at the opposite problem, inference.)

What actually happened

Starting from a 14.47s fp32 baseline, the agent did what everyone does first, and it worked: bf16 for the tensor cores, the memory layout that lets cuDNN reach its fast kernels, a CUDA graph, then torch.compile . A bit over 2× faster, down to 6.64s. Then it got stuck.

It sat at 6.64s and started fiddling: toggling compiler flags, trying autotune modes, nudging knobs that each moved the number by a fraction of a percent. Its own profiler had already explained why torch.compile was barely helping, the streaming decode's host-side bookkeeping kept shattering the compiled graph into fragments, so there was nothing large left to fuse. It kept reaching for knobs anyway.

We did not tell it the answer. We changed the rules. One line into its spec: a sub-1% change is noise; if your last two wins were both noise, stop tuning knobs and make a structural change against your own number-one profiled cost. You program the org, not the Python.

A few experiments later it made the move itself. It rewrote the decoder's caching so the whole block compiles as a single graph, a "break-free decoder." The compiler fused across the block at once, and the time dropped from 6.64s to 4.82s in a single step, far more than any one fix should buy. A little polish took it to 4.79s, a clean 3.02×.

Then it stopped, not because it ran out of budget, but because the profile said there was nothing left to take: 99.8% GPU utilization, almost all of it inside the convolution kernels themselves, the elementwise work fully fused. It had hit the hardware floor, and it knew it. Recognizing the floor and stopping is itself a result.