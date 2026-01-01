Veo 3.1 AI Video Generator by Google
Google DeepMind's most advanced AI video model, now on HeyGen. Turn text, images, or first and last frames into cinematic clips with native sound. Start generating in seconds, free.
- High fidelity motion
- Multi-shot continuity
- Custom prompts
What you can build with Veo 3.1
Veo 3.1 is an AI video model from Google DeepMind built for creators and teams. Turn text, images, and references into cinematic clips, control the first and last frame, and ship production-ready video without leaving HeyGen.
Cinematic B-roll Generation
Create high-quality AI b-roll for product launches, explainers, ads, tutorials, social videos, and brand campaigns. Veo 3.1 turns a simple prompt into polished motion shots with realistic lighting, dynamic camera movement, and native audio in the same pass.
Image to Video
Bring static images to life with the Veo 3.1 image to video engine. Animate product shots, lifestyle photos, thumbnails, and brand visuals into production-ready video with natural motion, lighting changes, and cinematic depth.
Endless Creative Styles
Go from text to video across any look you can describe. Build product demos, founder videos, surreal visuals, lifestyle shots, educational explainers, and cinematic ads from the same model, all in HeyGen.
Style locks travel with the character — same lighting, same outfit, same vibe — even when the camera and environment change.
First Frame and Last Frame Control
Define exactly where your video starts and where it ends with first-frame and last-frame prompting. Create clean transformations, before-and-after moments, product reveals, transitions, scene extensions, and polished hero shots with full control over the result.
How creators and brands use Veo 3.1
From product launches and brand cinematics to social ads and explainer videos, Veo 3.1 fits the way modern teams ship video. Generate cinematic AI video with native sound for any channel, format, or audience, all in one workflow inside HeyGen.
Social-first Creative Clips
Generate short form videos built for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and LinkedIn. Create hooks, transitions, visual metaphors, avatar scenes, and branded social media video without needing a full edit team.
Founder & Brand Videos
Turn announcements, product updates, thought leadership, and founder messages into cinematic founder videos using your AI digital twin. Add motion, environments, and B-roll that make every message feel premium.
Educational & Explainer Videos
Make complex ideas easier to understand with visual examples, animated concepts, lifestyle scenes, and supporting B-roll. Great for courses, AI explainer videos, onboarding, training, and educational video content.
Product Launch Content
Create scroll-stopping product launch videos with cinematic product shots, feature demos, abstract visuals, and polished transitions. Built for social posts, landing pages, ads, and product demo video campaigns.
Teams ship faster with Veo 3.1
Hear from creators and brands who use Veo 3.1 to scale storytelling and ship campaigns in hours.
Frequently asked questions
What is Veo 3.1?
Veo 3.1 is Google DeepMind's most advanced AI video model. It turns text prompts, reference images, and first or last frame inputs into cinematic video clips with native sound, lifelike motion, and director-level camera control. On HeyGen, Veo 3.1 sits alongside your AI avatar and other video models in one workflow.
Who made Veo 3.1?
Veo 3.1 was built by Google DeepMind, Google's AI research lab. It's the latest version of Google's flagship video generation model and a direct rival to OpenAI's Sora 2. HeyGen integrates Veo 3.1 directly so you can use it without managing a separate Google or Gemini account.
Is Veo 3.1 free to try?
Yes. You can try Veo 3.1 free on HeyGen with credits included in every account, no credit card required to start. Paid plans unlock higher resolutions, longer clips, more generations per month, and commercial rights without a watermark.
How do I use Veo 3.1 on HeyGen?
Sign in to HeyGen, open the video editor, and select Veo 3.1 from the model picker. Type a prompt, drop in a reference image, or set first and last frames to control your shot. Chain Veo 3.1 clips with your AI avatar, B-roll, voice, and music in the same project.
What's the maximum video length with Veo 3.1?
Veo 3.1 generates clips of up to several seconds per generation, and you can extend scenes using first frame and last frame prompting or stitch multiple clips in the HeyGen editor. Maximum length per clip and total project length depend on your HeyGen plan.
Can Veo 3.1 generate audio and sound?
Yes. Veo 3.1 generates native audio in the same pass as video, including ambient sound, sound effects, and dialogue. That means no separate voiceover or audio editing step. On HeyGen, you can also layer in your own AI voice clone or upload custom audio when you want full control.
Can I use Veo 3.1 videos commercially?
Videos generated with Veo 3.1 on HeyGen can be used for commercial work, including ads, social posts, product launches, and client deliverables, under your HeyGen plan's commercial license. Free plan output has watermarks. Paid plans remove them and grant full commercial rights.
What aspect ratios does Veo 3.1 support?
Veo 3.1 generates in vertical, square, and horizontal aspect ratios including 16:9, 9:16, so you can build for YouTube, TikTok, Reels, Shorts, LinkedIn, and landing pages from the same prompt without recropping.
Whatever you want to make, you can make it now
Start creating with Veo 3.1 and the rest of HeyGen's AI studio. No setup, no shoots — just open a tab and go.