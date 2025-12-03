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Translate videos from
German to English

Turn any German video into fluent English without reshooting or hiring a translator. Upload a file or paste a YouTube link to create subtitles, transcripts, or a natural English voiceover in minutes. You don't need editing skills or software installs. Everything works online, giving you a simple and reliable way to make your videos easy to understand for English-speaking audiences.

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Translate to:
136,462,139Videos generated
111,063,446Avatars generated
18,780,799Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by more than 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from German to English without reshooting

HeyGen helps you convert German videos into polished English subtitles or voiceovers in just a few minutes, giving you an easy way to adapt your content for English-speaking audiences.

Best practices for smooth German-to-English translation

Clear audio improves subtitle accuracy and makes your English narration sound more natural. Subtitles work well for YouTube and social content, while English voiceover is ideal for training or presentations. Saving terminology rules keeps product names and technical phrases consistent across all your videos. If the same speaker appears often, voice cloning helps maintain their identity in every English version. Previewing your video on both mobile and desktop ensures clean timing and readability.

For multilingual projects, the HeyGen English to Spanish translator uses the same simple workflow.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Popular translation options

English subtitles make tutorials, interviews, and webinars easier to follow while keeping the original audio. English transcripts help turn your German content into articles, documentation, or support guides. An English voiceover creates a complete English version for demos, explainers, and training videos. Voice cloning keeps your presenter’s style consistent across multiple translated videos. Hard-coded captions are helpful for platforms that don’t support SRT or VTT files.

If your translated video needs resizing or format changes, you can update everything right inside HeyGen.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Where German-to-English translation helps most

German product demos become easier for US and UK customers to understand. Training, onboarding, and HR videos can support global teams. Marketing teams can adapt social clips, ads, and landing-page videos for English-speaking audiences. Educators can share German lessons with English-speaking students. Webinar recordings and event sessions can reach a larger audience. Creators can expand German YouTube channels into English-speaking markets without filming new content. Support teams can convert how-to videos and walkthroughs into English to reduce confusion.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your video into German in 4 easy steps

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

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Step 1

Upload your German video

Choose a file from your device or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. HeyGen supports MP4, MOV, AVI, and other common formats.


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Step 2

Choose your output style

Select English subtitles, a transcript, or a full English voiceover. The system detects the German audio and prepares it for translation.

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Step 3

Translate and edit

Choose English as your target language. The translation appears within moments, and you can refine timing, adjust subtitles, or edit your voice-over easily.

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Step 4

Export your English version

Download your translated video, export SRT/VTT files, or publish an English voiceover. Your content is ready to use on any platform.

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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses see real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localized instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions about German to English

How do I translate a German video into English?

You upload your German video, choose English as the target language, and select subtitles or a full voiceover. The system automatically generates a clear English version, keeping the timing aligned and allowing you to refine wording, pacing, or formatting before exporting.

Is German-to-English translation accurate?

Yes. Clear audio improves accuracy, and the AI handles context, tone, and pacing rather than direct word substitution. You can refine terminology, adjust phrasing, and correct names so your final English version feels natural, consistent, and true to your original message.

Can I translate directly from a YouTube link?

Yes. Simply paste your YouTube link and the system extracts the audio, creates a transcript, and generates English subtitles or a complete voiceover. For creators who work with YouTube often, the YouTube Video Translator supports similar multilingual workflows.

Can I burn English subtitles into the video?

Yes. You can hard-code subtitles into the video or export them separately as SRT or VTT files. Styling options let you adjust readability, timing, and layout, ensuring your English captions look polished across social platforms and learning systems.

Does voice cloning work when translating German speakers?

Yes. Voice cloning can recreate the original speaker’s style in English, helping maintain familiarity across multiple translated videos. This is valuable for consistent branding, recurring presenters, or long training series where keeping a unified voice matters.

Do I need editing experience to translate videos?

No. The workflow is built for beginners. You upload your video, select English output, and let the AI handle transcription, translation, and timing. You can make small adjustments in the editor without using professional software or learning complex tools

Will translation affect my video quality?

No. Only the audio and subtitle layers are updated. Your video resolution stays the same, so your exported English version keeps the same clarity as the original German file, whether you publish on YouTube, internal platforms, or marketing channels.

Can I translate German videos into several languages?

Yes. You can generate English first and expand into additional languages using the same workflow. For broader multilingual projects, the English to Spanish video translator offers similar controls and helps teams keep translations consistent across regions:

Translate videos into 175+ languages

German-to-English translation helps you communicate clearly with international audiences. Localized videos build trust, improve watch time, and make your content more accessible across regions. Whether you're sharing training material, marketing content, or educational lessons, translation helps you deliver a consistent and engaging experience.

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