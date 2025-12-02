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Translate videos from
English to Japanese

Translate English videos into clear, natural Japanese using an AI-powered video translation solution designed for creators, educators, and businesses. Upload your English video, generate accurate Japanese subtitles or voiceovers, and export a polished result in minutes without studios, manual editing, or complex tools.

Whether you are translating a YouTube video, an online course, or a business presentation, this workflow helps you reach Japanese-speaking audiences while preserving meaning, tone, and cultural context.

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136,462,139Videos generated
111,063,446Avatars generated
18,780,799Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by more than 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from English to Japanese instantly

Traditional video translation often takes days and involves multiple vendors. This AI-driven workflow reduces the entire process to minutes.

You can translate English videos to Japanese automatically without coordinating translators, voice actors, or editors. Everything happens in one place, making it easy to publish consistently and scale your video library.


A simple way to reach Japanese audiences

Japanese is a high-value language for global education, entertainment, and business. Translating English videos into Japanese helps expand reach, improve accessibility, and increase engagement across platforms.

This approach works especially well for:

YouTube creators and content publishers

Educators and online course creators

Marketing and product teams

Corporate training and internal communication

Many global companies pair this with English to Spanish video translation to support multiple international markets from a single content workflow.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Best practices for English to Japanese video translation

For the best results, start with clear English audio and minimal background noise. Review the English transcript before translating to ensure the context and terminology are accurate.

Choose Japanese subtitles when accessibility matters most, or Japanese dubbing when you want a fully localized viewing experience. Always preview the final output to confirm timing, tone, and readability before publishing.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Features built for English to Japanese translation

This solution is designed for real-world video localization needs.

Automatic English speech recognition

English to Japanese video translation

Japanese subtitles with SRT, VTT, and TXT export

Subtitle styling and timing adjustments

Japanese voiceover and dubbing options

Multiple Japanese voice styles and tones

Consistent voice across videos

Lip-sync support for natural playback

Support for MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM formats

With HeyGen AI, transcription, translation, and export are handled in one streamlined workflow.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your English video into Japanese in 4 easy steps

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

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Step 1

Upload your English video

Upload your English video file or import it using a video URL. The system automatically detects spoken English and gets it ready for transcription.


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Step 2

Generate an English transcript

Your video is transcribed using advanced speech recognition. You can review and edit the transcript to correct names, technical terms, or phrasing before translation.



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Step 3

Translate English to Japanese

Convert the English transcript into natural Japanese. Choose how you want your final output to look

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Step 4

Review and export

Check timing, lip-sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT files.

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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localized instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions

How do I translate an English video into Japanese?

You can translate an English video to Japanese by uploading the file, generating an English transcript, translating it into Japanese, and exporting subtitles or voiceover with accurate timing and alignment.


Can I translate an English video into Japanese online for free?

Yes, you can translate short English video clips online for free to test subtitle accuracy and voice quality before upgrading to longer videos or more advanced features.



Does this tool support Japanese subtitles?

Yes, you can generate accurate Japanese subtitles and export them in standard formats suitable for YouTube, online courses, and accessibility compliance.



Can I also translate videos into other languages?

Yes, many teams translate English videos into multiple languages, including workflows like Portuguese to English video translation, to support global audiences with consistent quality.


Is this useful for business, education, or training videos?

Yes, organizations frequently use this solution to translate English onboarding, training, marketing, and internal communications videos into Japanese for international teams.




Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other formats?

Yes. Most formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM, are supported. This ensures you can upload nearly any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra preparation work.


What video formats are supported for English to Japanese translation?

Most common formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM, are supported, allowing you to translate English videos without converting files.



Is this useful for training, business, or global communications content?

Yes. Many teams translate French onboarding videos, product demos, and lessons into Spanish for wider reach. If you plan to scale multilingual production, you can create an account here, This supports smoother collaboration and faster localization workflows.


Translate videos into 175+ languages

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

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