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Translate videos from
German to Spanish

You can convert any German video into natural Spanish in just a few minutes. HeyGen helps you generate Spanish voiceovers, clean subtitles, or fully localized versions without hiring a studio or editing manually. Upload your German file, select Spanish, and HeyGen handles transcription, translation, dubbing, and timing right in your browser. This gives you a fast, reliable way to adapt your content for Spanish-speaking viewers around the world.

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136,466,150Videos generated
111,063,664Avatars generated
18,781,018Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from German to Spanish instantly

Turning your German content into Spanish is quick and effortless. Our tool helps you convert scripts, messages, and full videos into natural Spanish versions in minutes. Create smooth voiceovers, clean subtitles, or fully localized videos without complicated editing. Everything works inside your browser, giving you fast results and complete creative control.


An easy way to reach Spanish speakers

Spanish is one of the fastest-growing languages across the United States, Mexico, Latin America, and global online communities. Translating your German videos into Spanish helps you reach new viewers, improve accessibility, and make your content easier to understand. Whether you create lessons, product demos, tutorials, or marketing content, HeyGen gives you a straightforward workflow that produces polished Spanish versions without technical steps.

If you also work with multilingual content, explore the English to Spanish video translator to expand your content library further.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Best practices for a smooth German to Spanish translation

Starting with clear German audio helps improve transcription and translation accuracy. Generating a transcript before translating reduces errors and allows easier text edits. Choosing the right Spanish dialect, such as Spain Spanish or Latin American Spanish, makes your video feel more natural to your audience. Adding subtitles improves accessibility and supports visibility on YouTube and similar platforms. Keeping terminology consistent across videos helps maintain clarity, especially for educational or technical material. Previewing a short clip before exporting ensures your timing, captions, and voiceover sound right on all devices.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

HeyGen features built for German to Spanish translation

HeyGen includes tools designed to make translation quick, accurate, and easy to manage. The system detects German speech, turns it into Spanish, and produces subtitles or narration that sound polished. You can choose from a wide selection of Spanish voices, including options for Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Spain. Voice cloning lets you keep the original speaker’s identity across languages, which is helpful for brands, educators, and recurring presenters. The editor gives you control of timing, pacing, captions, and narration without switching tools. Subtitles can be exported as SRT or VTT files for YouTube, training platforms, and accessibility requirements. Lip-sync ensures the new Spanish audio matches mouth movement for a natural viewing experience. You can also use Spanish-speaking avatars to present your message or create short videos from text.

If you need additional localization, the German to Portuguese Video Translator can help you reach more global audiences.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your video into German or Spanish in 4 easy steps

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

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Step 1

Upload your video

Upload an MP4, MOV, or audio file. HeyGen automatically detects the German audio track.


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Step 2

Generate a German transcript

Produce a German transcript or subtitles using machine-generated output or human-reviewed options.


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Step 3

Translate to Spanish

Translate your transcript into Spanish and choose subtitles, a Spanish voiceover, or an avatar to deliver your message.

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Step 4

Review and export

Check timing, lip-sync, captions, and narration. Make quick edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT subtitle files.


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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses see real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localized instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions about German video to Spanish

How do I translate a German video into Spanish with HeyGen?

You upload your German video, generate the transcript, translate it into Spanish, and choose subtitles or a voiceover. The system syncs timing automatically, producing a natural, ready-to-publish Spanish version without reshooting or using complicated software.


Can HeyGen translate German videos that don’t have subtitles?

Yes. The tool creates a transcript directly from German audio before producing the Spanish translation. This helps generate clean subtitles or fluent Spanish narration even for older recordings, webinars, and social content that originally did not have caption files.


Does HeyGen support Spanish lip-sync dubbing for German videos?

Yes. The platform aligns Spanish narration with the speaker’s mouth movements for a natural result. This makes the translated version more lifelike, especially for tutorials, avatar videos, interviews, marketing explainers, or training modules where realism matters.


Can I choose different Spanish varieties?

Yes. You can choose from multiple dialect options, including Spain Spanish and Latin American Spanish. Selecting the right style helps your translated video feel natural to specific audiences across Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, and broader Spanish-speaking regions.

Are Spanish subtitles supported for German videos?

Yes. You can export SRT or VTT files, or embed hard-coded Spanish subtitles directly into your video. This improves accessibility, enhances retention, and helps multilingual audiences follow your message across platforms like YouTube, LMS systems, and social feeds.


How accurate is HeyGen’s German to Spanish translation?

Accuracy is strong when the German audio is clear and conversational. The system uses contextual translation models designed for natural speech, helping produce fluent Spanish narration or subtitles that consistently maintain meaning, tone, pacing, and technical terminology.


Is HeyGen suitable for businesses, schools, and training teams?

Yes. Many organizations translate onboarding videos, lessons, HR modules, product demos, and internal communication into Spanish. This helps global teams understand content clearly and improves accessibility for Spanish-speaking learners, employees, and customers. You can quickly adapt your content using the English to Spanish Video Translator



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