Translate videos from
English to Portuguese
You can turn any English video into natural Portuguese in just a few minutes. HeyGen helps you create subtitles, generate Portuguese voiceovers, or fully localize your English videos without hiring translators or using complicated software. Everything runs in your browser, giving you a simple and efficient way to reach Portuguese-speaking audiences in Brazil, Portugal, the United States, and many other regions.
Tap to upload a video!Upload a video!
See it in another language in just minutes.
Go from English to Portuguese with ease
HeyGen makes the translation process easy to manage. You can create subtitles, transcripts, or a complete Portuguese voiceover while keeping full control over timing, tone, and pronunciation. Whether you produce tutorials, training videos, product demos, social content, or internal communication, you can localize your message without changing your production workflow. Your translated content stays accurate, polished, and natural for Portuguese-speaking viewers.
If you need additional language support, you can also explore the HeyGen English to Spanish Translator to expand your multilingual content library.
A simple way to translate English videos to Portuguese
Modern translation tools make it possible to convert spoken English into Portuguese subtitles or narration with accuracy. HeyGen manages the core workflow for you. It transcribes your English audio, translates it into Portuguese, generates subtitles or narration, and matches everything to your video’s timing. This helps the final version feel smooth and easy to watch across different platforms.
Portuguese voices and subtitles
HeyGen gives you the ability to create subtitles or narration quickly. You can generate subtitles, build a Portuguese narration track, choose from various voice options, and adjust subtitle formatting to improve readability. Viewers can follow your translated content easily whether they prefer reading subtitles or listening to narration.
Who benefits from English to Portuguese translation
Content creators can publish Portuguese versions of English videos to grow their audience on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Educators and e-learning teams can translate lessons and tutorials for Portuguese-speaking students. Businesses and marketing teams can localize onboarding content, training materials, product videos, and promotional clips. Agencies can scale translation work without managing manual edits, and trainers or coaches can adapt their sessions for Portuguese-speaking teams efficiently.
Upload your video
Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Clear audio results in a more accurate Portuguese translation.
Upload your source video
Begin by uploading a clear, high-quality video in your original language to serve as the basis for translation and dubbing. This is crucial for getting the best AI translate results.
Select Portuguese
Choose English as your source language and Portuguese as your target language. Decide if you want subtitles, a transcript, or full dubbing.
Generate translation
HeyGen transcribes your English audio, translates the script, and creates subtitles or a Portuguese narration track. You can preview and edit everything before finalizing.
Edit and export
Adjust timing, refine subtitles, switch Portuguese voices, or update your script. Export your Portuguese video, your subtitle files, or the transcript.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses see real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while easily expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localized instantly
per video instead of weeks or months
Frequently asked questions about English video to Portuguese
How do I translate an English video into Portuguese online?
You simply upload your English video, choose Portuguese as the target language, and HeyGen automatically generates subtitles or a narration track. The system handles transcription, translation, timing, and previews so you can finalize an accurate, ready-to-publish version quickly.
Can I add Portuguese subtitles directly to my English video?
Yes. You can generate Portuguese subtitles, review them, adjust line breaks or pacing, and export in SRT or VTT. This workflow keeps your timing aligned and helps maintain clarity for viewers who prefer text-based translation rather than voiceover.
How accurate is HeyGen’s English-to-Portuguese translation?
Accuracy is strong when the original audio is clear and paced naturally. HeyGen’s AI models focus on tone, meaning, and sentence structure, helping Portuguese subtitles or voiceovers feel fluent and consistent. You can edit everything before exporting your final version.
Can I translate a YouTube video into Portuguese?
Yes. Paste the YouTube link and the AI will transcribe, translate, and generate subtitles or a Portuguese voiceover. Timing stays aligned automatically, giving you a polished version without needing downloads, plug-ins, or additional editing steps.
Can I preview the translated Portuguese version before I export it?
Absolutely. You can review subtitles, adjust phrasing, modify timing, or switch Portuguese voices before exporting. This ensures your final version matches your original tone and delivers a natural viewing experience for Portuguese-speaking audiences.
Do I need software to translate English videos into Portuguese?
No software is required. Everything runs in your browser, allowing you to upload videos, generate subtitles or narration, edit timing, and export polished Portuguese content without installations. This keeps the workflow lightweight and easy to use.
How can I start translating English videos if I’m new to HeyGen?
You can get started right away by creating a free account, uploading your English video, and selecting Portuguese as the target language. The streamlined workflow guides you through translation, review, and export. Start your account here.
Are there creative tools I can use alongside Portuguese translation?
Yes. You can enhance localized videos with seasonal or thematic visuals, making translated content feel more engaging. For example, the Santa Video Maker offers fun, festive customization options
Translate videos into 175+ languages
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.