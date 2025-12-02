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Translate videos from
Arabic to English

Translate Arabic videos into clear, natural English using AI-powered video translation. HeyGen helps you add English subtitles or realistic AI voice dubbing in minutes, without manual editing or traditional dubbing costs.

Whether you are translating YouTube videos, training content, marketing campaigns, or educational material, HeyGen makes Arabic-to-English video translation fast, accurate, and scalable.

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See it in another language in just minutes.

Translate to:
136,462,139Videos generated
111,063,446Avatars generated
18,780,799Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from Arabic to English instantly

Transforming your Arabic content into English takes only minutes. This tool helps you translate scripts, messages, and full videos into natural English without complex editing or extra software. Create clear English subtitles, natural AI voiceovers, or fully localized videos directly in your browser.

You get fast results, simple controls, and the flexibility to fine-tune your output from start to finish. If you also work with Arabic content in the opposite direction, you can translate English videos into Arabic using the same workflow.

Built for real Arabic speech and dialects

Arabic videos often include different accents and speaking styles. HeyGen is designed to handle both formal and conversational Arabic.

It supports:

Modern Standard Arabic

Egyptian Arabic

Gulf Arabic

Levantine Arabic

The AI focuses on meaning and context rather than word-for-word translation, helping English output sound natural and professional.

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Popular use cases for Arabic to English video translation

HeyGen is commonly used to translate Arabic videos into English for:

Arabic YouTube videos

Marketing and advertising campaigns

Training and onboarding videos

Educational and e-learning content

Corporate communication and internal updates

Social media and short-form videos

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Why choose HeyGen for Arabic to English video translation

HeyGen is built for teams and creators who need speed, quality, and consistency.

AI designed specifically for video translation

High-quality English subtitles and voice output

Optional lip-sync for a better viewer experience

Supports Arabic dialects and Modern Standard Arabic

Fast processing for individual videos or large batches

Trusted by creators, marketers, and global organisations

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate Arabic videos into English

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

Get started for free
Step 1

Upload your video

Upload a video file or import a video link such as a YouTube URL.

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Step 2

Select Arabic and English

Choose Arabic as the source language and English as the target language.


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Step 3

Choose subtitles or AI voice

Select English subtitles, AI voice dubbing, or both, depending on your audience and content goals.

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Step 4

Generate and share

Generate your translated video and share it across platforms, or download it for reuse.

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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses see real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localized instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions

How do I translate an Arabic video into English using HeyGen?

Upload your Arabic video, select Arabic as the source language and English as the target language, then choose subtitles or AI voice translation to generate your English video automatically.



Can AI accurately translate Arabic videos into English?

Yes. When the audio is clear, AI can accurately translate Arabic videos into English by understanding speech patterns, context, and sentence meaning rather than directly substituting words.



Can I automatically translate Arabic YouTube videos into English?

Yes. You can import Arabic YouTube videos into HeyGen and generate English subtitles or AI voice translations without manually downloading or editing the original video.



Does HeyGen support Arabic dialects, or only Modern Standard Arabic?

HeyGen supports Modern Standard Arabic as well as commonly used dialects such as Egyptian Arabic, Gulf Arabic, and Levantine Arabic for more natural English translations.



Is AI voice translation better than English subtitles?

English subtitles are better for accessibility and fast publishing, while AI voice translation offers a more engaging experience because viewers can watch naturally without reading captions.



Can I use Arabic to English video translation for business or training content?

Yes. Many businesses use Arabic to English video translation for onboarding, training, and internal communication. The same workflow is also used for regional languages like Hindi to English.


Can I create multilingual versions of the same French video?

Yes. You can expand the same French video into multiple languages using tools like the English to Spanish Video Translator. This helps build a consistent multilingual content library efficiently


How long does it take to translate an Arabic video into English?

Most Arabic to English video translations are completed within minutes, depending on video length and whether subtitles, AI voice, or lip-sync options are selected. You can create an account here, which supports smoother collaboration and faster localization workflows.


Translate videos into 175+ languages

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