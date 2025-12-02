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Translate videos from
Japanese to English

Translate your Japanese videos into clear, natural English using HeyGen AI. Create accurate English subtitles, smooth voiceovers, or fully localized videos without studios, manual transcription, or complex editing tools. Upload your video, select English, and receive results in minutes.

This solution is designed for creators, businesses, educators, and teams who want to communicate clearly with English-speaking audiences while preserving the meaning and intent of the original Japanese content.

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See it in another language in just minutes.

Translate to:
136,466,150Videos generated
111,063,664Avatars generated
18,781,018Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by more than 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from Japanese to English in minutes

With HeyGen AI, transforming Japanese video content into English is fast and straightforward. Spoken dialogue, scripts, and full videos can be translated directly in your browser. Generate subtitles, English narration, or fully localized videos without technical setup.

If you also create content in English and want to localize it for Japanese audiences, you can explore the English to Japanese Video Translation workflow.


An easy way to reach English-speaking audiences

English is widely used across global platforms, including the United States and international business markets. Translating Japanese videos into English helps you expand your reach, improve accessibility, and make your content easier to understand.

Whether you publish tutorials, training materials, product demos, or marketing videos, the process stays simple. Upload your Japanese video, review the English output, and export a polished version ready for distribution.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Translate Japanese video to English with AI

This AI-powered video translator detects Japanese speech, creates a transcript, and converts it into fluent English. You can choose English subtitles, captions, or voiceovers that match the original timing and delivery. Subtitle formatting can be adjusted before export to align with your brand or platform requirements.

To translate videos into additional languages, you can also use the AI Video Translation Tool to scale multilingual content efficiently.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Best practices for smooth Japanese to English translation

Clear Japanese audio produces better English results. Starting with a clean transcript makes editing easier and improves accuracy. Choose an English voice style that fits your audience, whether neutral, professional, or conversational. Subtitles improve accessibility and help platforms interpret your content.

Before exporting, preview a short section to confirm timing, captions, and voice quality.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your Japanese video into English in 4 easy steps

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

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Step 1

Upload your video

Upload a video file or paste a supported link. Common formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported.


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Step 2

Upload and transcribe

HeyGen AI automatically converts Japanese speech into text. You can review and edit the transcript to ensure clarity before translation

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Step 3

Translate to English

The transcript is translated into English with careful attention to context, tone, and natural phrasing.

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Step 4

Review and export

Check timing, lip-sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT files.

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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses see real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while easily expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localized instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions

How do I translate a Japanese video into English?

To translate a Japanese video into English, upload your video, generate a Japanese transcript, and convert it into English. You can then export English subtitles or voiceovers, with timing and alignment handled automatically.



Is there a free option for Japanese to English video translation?

Yes, short Japanese video clips can be translated to English at no cost. This allows creators, educators, and teams to test subtitle quality and English voice output before upgrading to longer videos or advanced features.



Does the tool support accurate lip-sync for English dubbing?

Yes, English audio is aligned with mouth movements to create natural-looking lip-sync. This improves the viewer experience for tutorials, product demos, marketing videos, and other spoken video content.



Can I edit the English transcript before I export the video?

Yes, you can review and edit the English transcript before exporting subtitles or voiceovers. This ensures correct spelling, names, technical terms, and phrasing that accurately reflect the original Japanese content.



Are English subtitles supported when translating Japanese videos?

Yes, English subtitles are generated automatically during Japanese to English video translation. Subtitles can be edited and exported as SRT or VTT files for publishing on platforms like YouTube and training systems.



What types of Japanese videos work best for English translations?

Videos with clear speech such as tutorials, training lessons, interviews, product demos, and educational content translate best. Clean audio helps produce more accurate English subtitles and voiceovers.



Can I create additional language versions from the same Japanese video?

Yes, once your Japanese video is uploaded, you can translate it into multiple languages. This allows you to expand into other markets without reuploading or recreating the original video.



Is Japanese to English video translation suitable for business and training content?

Yes, many organizations translate Japanese videos into English for training, onboarding, marketing, and global communication. English subtitles and voiceovers help ensure clarity and consistency across international teams.


, you can create an account here, This supports smoother collaboration and faster localization workflows.


Translate videos into 175+ languages

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