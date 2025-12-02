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Translate videos from
French to English

Translate French videos into clear, natural English with HeyGen AI. Upload your video, let the system understand the spoken French, and turn it into English subtitles or a translated video you can use anywhere.

This is useful for YouTube videos, online courses, marketing clips, interviews, and internal training content. Everything works in your browser, with no software to install and no complicated setup.

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See it in another language in just minutes.

Translate to:
136,462,139Videos generated
111,063,446Avatars generated
18,780,799Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by more than 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from French to English instantly

Turning your French content into English takes just minutes. This tool lets you convert scripts, spoken dialogue, and full videos into clear, natural English without complex editing. Create readable subtitles, clean captions, or fully translated videos directly in your browser.

You get fast results, simple controls, and the flexibility to review and adjust everything before you publish.

Translate French video to English online for free

HeyGen AI lets you translate French videos online without any technical setup. You can preview translations to check the quality before exporting.

Free previews are useful for short tests. Longer videos and full exports require an account to ensure consistent quality and reliable results.

Some users try tools like Google Translate for video translation, but those tools are designed for text. Video translation requires speech recognition, timing, and context, which is why a dedicated video tool works better.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with French Video to English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Tips for better French-to-English translations

A few simple practices can improve your results:

Use videos with clear audio and minimal background noise

Avoid overlapping speakers whenever possible

Read through the English translation before exporting

Adjust subtitle timing so viewers can read at a comfortable pace

These steps help the final English version feel polished and easy to follow.



AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Features of HeyGen French video translation

From a single French video, HeyGen AI lets you create multiple English outputs depending on your needs.

You can:

Generate an accurate English transcript

Create English subtitles and captions

Download subtitle files in SRT or VTT format

Reuse translated text for voiceovers or other content

This flexibility makes it easier to adapt French videos for different audiences and platforms.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your video from French to English in 4 easy steps

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

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Step 1

Upload your video

Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system automatically detects the French audio track.

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Step 2

Generate a French transcript

Create a transcript or subtitles using fast machine output or human-reviewed options.


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Step 3

Translate to English

Convert your transcript into English. Choose between subtitles, English voiceover, or a Spanish avatar.

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Step 4

Review and export

Check timing, lip-sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your English video or download SRT or VTT files.

Get started for free
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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localized instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions

Can I automatically translate a French video into English?

Yes. HeyGen AI automatically transcribes the French audio and translates it into English. If you are working with other languages as well, the same workflow applies to tools like the YouTube Video Translator


How do I translate a video from French to English?

Upload your video, select French as the source language and English as the target language, then start the translation. Once it’s complete, you can review and export the English version.



Can I translate French videos to English online for free?

You can preview translations online to check quality. Full exports and longer videos require signing in to ensure consistent results.


Does this tool create English subtitles or translate the audio into English?

You can export English subtitles and captions. The translated text can also be used to create English voiceovers or other localized versions.



How accurate is French to English video translation?

Accuracy depends on audio clarity and speaking style. Videos with clear speech usually deliver better results, and you can edit the translation before exporting.



Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other formats?

Yes. Most formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM, are supported. This ensures you can upload nearly any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra prep work.


Can I create multilingual versions of the same French video?

Yes. You can expand the same French video into multiple languages using tools like the English to Spanish Video Translator. This helps build a consistent multilingual content library efficiently


Can I use translated subtitles on YouTube and social media platforms?

Yes. English subtitle files can be uploaded to YouTube and other platforms to improve accessibility and viewer engagement. If you publish multilingual content, tools like English to Spanish video translation can also support broader localization needs


Translate videos into 175+ languages

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