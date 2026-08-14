Summary Is there a HeyGen student discount? Review what official pricing confirms, what Community replies reported, and what to do before paying.

HeyGen does not currently document a student discount on its public pricing page or in its official Account + Billing Help Center articles. Although HeyGen team members described an education-discount process in Community replies from October 2025 and January 2026, the current official pricing and billing documentation does not confirm that the program remains available, state the discount amount, or publish eligibility terms.

The practical answer is simple: do not assume that registering with a student or .edu email will automatically reduce the price. Check the offer shown in your own account before purchasing and compare it with HeyGen's current pricing. If no discount appears, contact HeyGen Support before completing payment.

Is the HeyGen student discount currently available?

There is no current public pricing or Help Center page that confirms a standard HeyGen student discount as of August 14, 2026. HeyGen's public pricing page lists Free, Creator, Pro, Business, and Enterprise options, but it does not list a student or education plan. View the current HeyGen plans and prices.

That does not prove that no account-specific or limited offer can exist. It means the Community guidance cannot be treated as a current, generally available pricing policy without confirmation from HeyGen's primary documentation or Support.

What did HeyGen staff say in the Community?

The copied Community discussions show how the proposed process was described at two different points:

In October 2025, a HeyGen team member said users who signed up with a student email should see discount pricing and directed users to account settings.

In January 2026, another HeyGen team member gave more specific instructions: register with a .edu email, select Student during the initial survey, verify the email, and wait up to 24 hours for a discounted option to appear on the billing page.

The January reply also said that university email addresses not ending in .edu were not eligible.

These statements are useful historical context, but they are forum replies rather than a current pricing policy. They also conflict in specificity: the earlier answer referred broadly to a student email, while the later answer required a .edu domain.

The discussion itself contains several reports from students who did not see a discount after using an educational email. One participant said the discounted option still had not appeared after using a .edu address, selecting Student, and waiting more than 24 hours. Those experiences reinforce why the offer should be confirmed before payment.

How to check your HeyGen account before purchasing

HeyGen's current billing documentation confirms that subscription information is managed from the Plan & Billing area. To review what is actually available to your account:

Sign in to HeyGen. Select your account icon in the lower-left corner. Open Settings. Select Plan & Billing and review the plan and price displayed for your account. Compare that price with the public HeyGen pricing page before checkout.

The Plan & Billing page is the documented place to view or upgrade a subscription and review the current billing cycle. HeyGen's Help Center also explains how to open Manage Billing for payment details and invoices once a subscription is active. See Billing, Payments & Invoice.

If a student price is not explicitly displayed, do not assume it will be applied after purchase. The Community reports include cases where the expected option never appeared.

What to do if no student discount appears

First, verify the email connected to the account and review the Plan & Billing page. HeyGen's current account-settings guide explains that the login email can be changed from Settings > Account > Change Email, provided the replacement address has not already been registered with HeyGen.

Changing an email is a documented account feature, but the official guide does not say that changing to a .edu address activates a discount. See How to manage your HeyGen account settings.

If the price remains unchanged, contact HeyGen Support before purchasing and ask for written confirmation of:

Whether a student offer is currently available.

Whether your institution and email domain qualify.

Which plan or billing term the offer covers.

The exact price and duration of the offer.

Whether the offer applies only to HeyGen's Avatar & Video plans or also to separate products.

This avoids relying on an older forum process that may no longer match current pricing or account behavior.

Does a student discount include the API or LiveAvatar?

The copied Community discussion asks whether the education discount applies to LiveAvatar and API usage, but it does not contain an answer. Current official documentation treats HeyGen's Avatar & Video subscriptions, API plans, and LiveAvatar plans as separate pricing categories. Therefore, a discount shown for one category should not be assumed to cover another.

Review the relevant pricing information for the product you intend to use:

No official source located for this review confirms that a student discount applies to API or LiveAvatar purchases.

Can a promotion code be used instead?

HeyGen's current credit-based pricing guide says that customers who have received a promo or discount code can enter it at checkout using the Add promotion code field beneath the subtotal.

This documents how to apply a valid code; it does not promise that a code is available or that codes can be combined with any student offer. See HeyGen Credit-Based Pricing Plans Explained.

What if you already paid full price?

Do not assume that the difference will automatically be refunded or converted into credits. HeyGen's refund policy says payments are generally non-refundable except in specific circumstances or where required by law. Requests for purchases made through HeyGen are reviewed case by case, and eligibility can depend on factors including how much of the service has already been used.

If you believe you were charged incorrectly, follow the documented process in HeyGen's Refund Process and Policy.

The guide says desktop customers can submit a request through live chat or by emailing Support with the reason for the request, the primary account email, and relevant invoices or supporting details. A request is not a guarantee of approval.

A verified alternative: start with the Free plan

If you are waiting for confirmation about educational pricing, HeyGen's public pricing page currently offers a Free plan with no credit card required. Because plan details can change, check the current pricing page for the latest usage limits and included features rather than relying on an older comparison.

Using the Free plan can let you evaluate the product before committing to a paid subscription, but it is not described as a student plan and should not be presented as a replacement for an education discount.

Frequently asked questions

Does HeyGen have a student discount?

HeyGen's current public pricing and Help Center pages do not document a standard student discount. Older Community replies described an education-discount process, but current availability should be confirmed with HeyGen Support before purchase.

Is a .edu email enough to get a HeyGen discount?

Not according to the available evidence. A January 2026 Community reply said a .edu address was required, but Community members also reported that the discount did not appear after they used .edu addresses. Current official pricing documentation does not confirm that a .edu address automatically qualifies an account.

How long does the HeyGen student discount take to appear?

A January 2026 Community reply said the discounted option should appear within 24 hours after signup, student selection, and email verification. Current official pricing and billing documentation does not confirm that processing time, and one Community participant reported waiting longer without receiving the option.

Where would a HeyGen discount appear?

The Community guidance pointed users to account settings or the billing page. HeyGen's current Help Center confirms that subscription details are managed under Settings > Plan & Billing, but it does not document a dedicated student-discount field.

Can students without a .edu email qualify?

The January 2026 Community reply said no, but HeyGen's current public pricing and Help Center pages do not publish student eligibility rules. Students with other institution-issued domains should ask Support to confirm eligibility rather than treating the old reply as current policy.

Does the student discount apply to HeyGen API or LiveAvatar?

No official source located for this review confirms that it does. HeyGen documents Avatar & Video subscriptions, API plans, and LiveAvatar plans as separate pricing categories, so coverage should be confirmed for the specific product before purchase.

Can I apply a HeyGen promo code at checkout?

Yes, if you already have a valid promo or discount code. HeyGen's Help Center says to use the Add promotion code field beneath the subtotal at checkout. The documentation does not guarantee code availability or confirm that a code can be combined with another offer.

Can I get a refund if the student price did not appear?

A refund is not guaranteed. HeyGen says payments are generally non-refundable except in specific circumstances or where required by law, and eligible requests are reviewed case by case. Submit the account email, invoice, reason, and supporting details through the process in the official refund guide.

Is there a free HeyGen plan for students?

HeyGen offers a general Free plan, not a separately documented student plan. Check the current pricing page for the latest limits and features.

The bottom line

Older HeyGen Community replies described a student-discount workflow involving a .edu address, Student selection during onboarding, email verification, and a 24-hour wait.

However, current official pricing and Help Center documentation does not confirm a standard student discount, its amount, its eligibility requirements, or its availability across HeyGen products.

Before paying, check Settings > Plan & Billing, compare the displayed amount with current public pricing, and ask HeyGen Support to confirm any education offer in writing.

If you have already purchased at full price, use the official refund-request process without assuming that a price adjustment or API credit will be granted.