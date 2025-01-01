Your browser does not support the video tag.

Understanding avatars

Creating a custom avatar in HeyGen is one of the most powerful ways to bring your personality, brand, or character to life. HeyGen offers multiple avatar creation paths, each designed for different use cases and levels of creative control.

Avatar creation options

HeyGen provides three primary ways to create an avatar:

Hyper-Realistic Avatar

This is HeyGen’s most lifelike option. By uploading or recording a short video, you capture real facial expressions, movements, and voice. The result is a highly realistic digital version of yourself, making this option ideal for executive communications, corporate training, and customer-facing messaging where authenticity is critical.

Photo Avatar

If video recording isn’t available, Photo Avatars offer a streamlined alternative. Upload 10–15 high-quality images, and HeyGen’s AI generates an avatar with natural motion, accurate lip-syncing, and your selected voice. This approach is fast, reliable, and well suited for creating a digital twin without filming video.

Generated Avatar

For maximum creative freedom, Generated Avatars are created entirely from a text prompt. HeyGen designs a fully AI-generated character with unique features, styles, and voices. This option is ideal for fictional personas, stylized branding, and creative storytelling.

Enhance avatars with Avatar IV

Once your avatar is created, you can enhance it using Avatar IV, a next-generation feature that adds expressive motion and dynamic environments.

Avatar IV adapts facial expressions, gestures, and backgrounds to match the emotion and context of your script. This results in more natural delivery, stronger emotional alignment, and immersive storytelling, regardless of which avatar type you start with.

Whether you’re creating a lifelike representation of yourself or designing a completely new persona, HeyGen gives you the tools to make your avatar truly your own.