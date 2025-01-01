Welcome to HeyGen Academy

Video is essential for standing out in today’s fast-moving digital landscape. To succeed, teams need speed, creativity, and consistency, without the time, cost, or complexity of traditional video production.

HeyGen enables you to create lifelike avatar videos up to ten times faster than conventional workflows. You can scale content across languages, styles, and platforms, produce personalized videos that feel custom, and eliminate the need for studios, cameras, or expensive talent.

HeyGen makes professional video creation accessible, flexible, and scalable. The platform supports a wide range of use cases, including:

Marketing and promotional content

Training and onboarding videos

Internal communications

Learning and educational experiences

This course provides a high-level introduction to the HeyGen platform and its core capabilities. By the end, you’ll understand how to turn an idea into a polished, professional-looking video in just minutes.

You’ll learn how to:

Navigate the HeyGen platform

Work within HeyGen’s AI Studio

Understand the core building blocks of every video, including avatars, voices, scripts, templates, and visual elements

This lesson is your starting point. From here, you’ll be guided step by step through creating, editing, and sharing videos with confidence.