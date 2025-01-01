HeyGen logo
Academy decor
HeyGen 101 for general user
Back to overview
Welcome to HeyGen AcademyUnderstanding avatarsVideo creation pathwaysShare pageTemplatesAI lip sync technologyLocalizationAccessing voice library

Welcome to HeyGen Academy

Video is essential for standing out in today’s fast-moving digital landscape. To succeed, teams need speed, creativity, and consistency, without the time, cost, or complexity of traditional video production.

HeyGen enables you to create lifelike avatar videos up to ten times faster than conventional workflows. You can scale content across languages, styles, and platforms, produce personalized videos that feel custom, and eliminate the need for studios, cameras, or expensive talent.

HeyGen makes professional video creation accessible, flexible, and scalable. The platform supports a wide range of use cases, including:

  • Marketing and promotional content
  • Training and onboarding videos
  • Internal communications
  • Learning and educational experiences

This course provides a high-level introduction to the HeyGen platform and its core capabilities. By the end, you’ll understand how to turn an idea into a polished, professional-looking video in just minutes.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Navigate the HeyGen platform
  • Work within HeyGen’s AI Studio
  • Understand the core building blocks of every video, including avatars, voices, scripts, templates, and visual elements

This lesson is your starting point. From here, you’ll be guided step by step through creating, editing, and sharing videos with confidence.