Share page

Once your video is ready, the Share Page is where everything comes together. This is the hub for reviewing your finished video, making edits, collaborating with teammates, adding captions, translating content, and distributing your video across channels.

Access the Share Page

After your video finishes processing, click on the video to open the Share Page.

From here, you can watch the finished video, turn captions on or off, translate video, return to editing if changes are needed.

Review and collaborate

The Share Page is designed for seamless collaboration.

You can react to the video using quick emoji responses, and leave timestamped comments directly on the video timeline by pausing at a specific moment and adding a note.

Comments are pinned to exact timestamps, making it easy for teammates to suggest edits, call out improvements, or approve sections without confusion. Reviewers can reply to each other’s comments, creating conversation threads directly on the video.

Share and distribute your video

Select Share to access flexible distribution options.

You can:

Share the video directly with people in your project folder

Generate a public link that requires no sign-in

Open access to your entire workspace

For sensitive content, you can add a password for extra protection.

To distribute beyond HeyGen, you can:

Embed the video on a website

Share it on social media

Include it in email campaigns

Generate a GIF-style preview

Once configured, simply copy the link and share it anywhere.

Download options

HeyGen supports multiple download formats to match your workflow.

You can download:

The full video in high resolution, up to 4K

A SCORM package for learning management systems

Caption files on their own

An audio-only version for podcasts or voiceovers

Track performance and engagement

The Share Page also provides performance insights so you can understand how your video is doing.

You can track:

Views

Shares

Downloads

Watch time

Completion rates

You can also see exactly who viewed the video using the Views option.

Additional video actions

Using the three-dot menu, you can take quick actions on the video, including:

Copying the video ID

Creating a template

Moving the video to another folder

Providing quick feedback

Deleting the video

Translate your video

The Share Page also supports video translation.

You can translate:

The script only

The captions only

Both the script and captions

You’re not limited to a single language. You can add multiple translations to reach global audiences.

Once translations are available, the multilingual player appears. Viewers can select their preferred language from the language menu and instantly watch the video in that language.