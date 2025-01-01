Once your video is ready, the Share Page is where everything comes together. This is the hub for reviewing your finished video, making edits, collaborating with teammates, adding captions, translating content, and distributing your video across channels.
After your video finishes processing, click on the video to open the Share Page.
From here, you can watch the finished video, turn captions on or off, translate video, return to editing if changes are needed.
The Share Page is designed for seamless collaboration.
You can react to the video using quick emoji responses, and leave timestamped comments directly on the video timeline by pausing at a specific moment and adding a note.
Comments are pinned to exact timestamps, making it easy for teammates to suggest edits, call out improvements, or approve sections without confusion. Reviewers can reply to each other’s comments, creating conversation threads directly on the video.
Select Share to access flexible distribution options.
You can:
For sensitive content, you can add a password for extra protection.
To distribute beyond HeyGen, you can:
Once configured, simply copy the link and share it anywhere.
HeyGen supports multiple download formats to match your workflow.
You can download:
The Share Page also provides performance insights so you can understand how your video is doing.
You can track:
You can also see exactly who viewed the video using the Views option.
Using the three-dot menu, you can take quick actions on the video, including:
The Share Page also supports video translation.
You can translate:
You’re not limited to a single language. You can add multiple translations to reach global audiences.
Once translations are available, the multilingual player appears. Viewers can select their preferred language from the language menu and instantly watch the video in that language.