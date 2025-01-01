Localization

Localization is the process of adapting video content so it feels natural and relevant in different languages and regions. With AI, this no longer requires reshoots, voice actors, or long production cycles.

AI-powered translation analyzes your video’s audio, translates it into new languages, and generates synchronized voiceovers or subtitles. In more advanced workflows, it can also match pacing, tone, and even lip movements, helping translated videos feel smooth and authentic.

How AI-powered localization works

Instead of creating separate videos for each language, you can translate a single video into many languages. The AI handles the language conversion and synchronization, allowing you to launch content in new markets faster while saving time and production costs.

This approach also ensures your message stays consistent across all regions.

Why localization improves engagement

Localization significantly improves audience engagement. Viewers are more likely to trust and connect with content delivered in their native language, especially when tone and brand voice remain consistent.

Where localization adds the most value

AI-powered video localization is especially valuable for teams in:

Training and onboarding

Education and learning programs

Marketing and customer communications

Internal communications

These use cases often require the same message to scale globally without sacrificing clarity or quality.