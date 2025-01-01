Video creation pathways
Now it’s time to create your first video. Everything starts with the Create button, which offers several ways to begin, each designed for a different workflow.
- Video Agent is the fastest option. Start with a prompt, and HeyGen automatically generates a complete video, script, visuals, narration, and layout. Ideal for quick ads, social videos, and explainers.
- AI Studio gives you full creative control. Turn scripts into videos, choose avatars and voices, add scenes, media, and animations, and fine-tune every detail.
- Upload PDF or PowerPoint to instantly convert slides into editable scenes, then add avatars, voiceovers, and motion.
- Photo to Video lets you animate a single image using Avatar IV for fast, lightweight videos.
- Templates provide pre-built starting points for common use cases, all fully customizable and reusable.
No matter how you start, every video in HeyGen is editable and reusable.