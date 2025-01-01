Templates

Templates are pre-designed videos that give you a ready-made structure. Instead of building every scene, layout, and animation from scratch, you can start with a template and customize it to fit your message, brand, and audience. They’re especially helpful when you need to move quickly, stay consistent, or create content at scale.

Access the template library

From your HeyGen dashboard, click the Templates tab to open the full template library. Here, you can browse all available templates or filter by use case, such as marketing, training, social content, or announcements.

When you find a template you like, click it and select Create with AI Studio. This opens the template directly in the editor so you can start making changes right away.

Customize a template in AI Studio

Inside AI Studio, you can update almost every part of the template. You can swap the avatar, change the background, add or remove scenes, and adjust visuals to better match your needs.

To replace an avatar or background, click directly on the element you want to change. From there, you can select a new background color, image, or video, and choose a different avatar from your HeyGen library.

Edit the script

Click into any scene to edit the script directly. You can type in your own text, adjust pacing, or rewrite specific lines.

If you want help getting started, type a forward slash (/) in the script field and select the AI Script Writer. This allows you to generate or refine your copy using AI.

Add or change music

Some templates include background music by default. You can change or add music by clicking the Music button in the left sidebar, previewing available tracks, and adding one to your video.

If you prefer to use your own audio, open Assets in the sidebar and upload your file.

Review and submit

Once everything looks the way you want, preview your video to make sure the script, visuals, and audio feel right. When you’re ready, click Submit, choose your output resolution, and confirm.

HeyGen will process your video and notify you when it’s ready. Processing time may vary depending on video length and file size.

Create custom templates

You can also turn any video into a reusable template. Simply edit a video exactly how you want it to look, including layout, branding, and structure. Then open the menu in the top-left corner and select Save as template.

This makes it easy to standardize your content, speed up production, and keep everything consistent across future videos.