"Napakadaling gamitin ng tool na ito, may malinaw na gabay na hakbang-hakbang. Napakaganda ng takbo ng custom AI video avatar, at kahit ang libreng plano ay sapat na para sa mga pangangailangan ko." K Kwan S.

"Ang HeyGen ay napaka-intuitive at madaling gamitin para sa paggawa ng AI video content. Na-impress ako sa kalidad ng mga avatar at lip-sync, kaya nagmumukhang napakanatural ng mga video." J Javier M.

"This is now achieved in much less time and no travel. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week." E Eriks D.

"What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with zero compromise on quality." C Carlos M.

"I am not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so easy to use. I made a professional video on my first try. Absolutely love it." D Diana P.