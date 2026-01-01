HeyGen kumpara sa D-ID:
Alin sa mga AI video generator ang pinakamaganda?
Alamin kung paano tinutulungan ng HeyGen ang mga enterprise na gumawa ng ligtas, studio-quality na AI videos para sa executive communications, compliance, onboarding, at malakihang Learning and Development. Idinisenyo para sa mga pangangailangan ng enterprise IT na may SOC 2 Type II alignment, SSO, at LMS integration, tinutulungan ng HeyGen ang mga global na organisasyon na gumawa ng brand-consistent na training content sa mahigit 175 na wika at diyalekto sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto imbes na ilang linggo, habang pinananatili ang ganap na governance at control.
Mga pamantayan sa seguridad at kontrol sa access para sa enterprise
Direktang LMS integration para sa mas maayos na deployment
Multilingual na scalability para sa pagpapalakas ng pandaigdigang workforce
Pinagkakatiwalaan ang HeyGen ng mahigit 170,000 na mga team, mula sa mga startup hanggang sa mga kumpanya sa Fortune 100
HeyGen
D-ID
Pangunahing Pokus ng Enterprise (L&D, Pagsasanay, Komunikasyon, Marketing, Sales)
Yes
No
Realismo ng Avatar (buong katawan, sobrang makatotohanan kumpara sa portrait/headshot)
5/5
4/5
Mga Sinusuportahang Wika (may lip sync at voice cloning)
175+
120+
SCORM Export (native na may mga completion rule)
Yes
No
Pagsasama sa LMS (HTML embed, live sync, Workday, Moodle)
Yes
No
Interactive Avatars (maaaring i-embed sa LMS/intranet)
Yes
No
Mga Sanga-sangang Scenario / Mga Pagsusulit
Yes
No
PPT/PDF sa Video
Yes
No
Custom Avatar at Pag-clone ng Boses
Yes
No
Video Agent (high-volume pipeline automation)
Yes
No
Brand Kit at Kontrol sa mga Bersyon (sentralisado, multi-department)
Yes
No
RBAC (Role-Based Access Control o Kontrol na Batay sa Papel)
Yes
No
SSO / SAML (na may SCIM provisioning)
Yes
No
SOC 2 Type II
Yes
No
Pagsunod sa GDPR
Yes
No
ISO 42001 (Pamamahala sa AI)
No
No
Pagsunod sa CCPA
Yes
No
Hindi gagamitin ang data para sa AI training (tiyak na garantiya)
Yes
No
Mga Audit Log
Yes
No
MFA
Yes
No
SCIM Provisioning
Yes
No
API para sa Awtomasyon (REST API, programmatic na paggawa ng video)
Yes
No
Mga Integrasyon sa CRM/LMS/MarTech (HubSpot, Zapier, Make, n8n)
Yes
No
Panloob na Komunikasyon (HR, pamamahala ng pagbabago, remote onboarding)
Yes
No
Pandaigdigang Remote Onboarding (multi-region, multi-language)
Yes
No
Mga Dokumentong Pangseguridad sa Ilalim ng NDA (SOC 2, pentest, mga patakaran sa seguridad)
Yes
No
Rating sa G2
4.8/5
4.6/5
3 Dahilan Kung Bakit Mas Dapat Piliin ang HeyGen Kaysa sa Synthesia
Nalulula ka ba sa dami ng pagpipilian? Narito ang 3 pangunahing bentahe kung bakit dapat piliin ang HeyGen kaysa sa Synthesia, ang nangungunang AI video maker.
Mas Pinahusay na Kalidad ng AI Avatar
Nag-aalok ang HeyGen ng mas mahusay na lip-sync at mas natural na galaw ng avatar, mas malawak na pagpipilian ng mga estilo ng avatar, at epektibong inaalis ang anumang nakakailang na Uncanny Valley Effect sa AI technology. Dahil dito, namumukod-tangi ito bilang isang AI video generator, na perpekto para sa paggawa ng makatotohanang AI generated na video content.
Mas Maraming Uri at Feature ng Avatar
Mag-enjoy ng iba’t ibang uri ng avatar at mga feature: Avatar Pro, Avatar Lite, at Talking Photo. Bawat isa ay may tatlong natatanging view mode (close-up, half-body, at circle view) kasama ang kakaibang FaceSwap feature, na lalo pang nagpapahusay sa versatility ng pinakamahusay na AI video generator na ito.
Napakahusay na Pag-edit ng Video at Mga Tampok sa Media
Nagbibigay ang HeyGen ng lahat ng built-in na tools na kailangan para sa paggawa ng video, na may mas malawak na hanay ng mga media element. May kasama itong AI scripts mula sa ChatGPT, kakayahang awtomatikong mag-translate, at mga URL-to-video na opsyon, kaya isa itong mahusay na video AI generator para sa parehong mga baguhan at may karanasan nang mga gumagamit.
Pagpepresyo ng HeyGen kumpara sa D-ID
Nililimitahan ng D-ID ang video output batay sa bilang ng minuto sa bawat tier. Kahit ang Advanced plan nito na $299.99/buwan ay hanggang 65 minuto lang. Nag-aalok ang HeyGen ng walang limitasyong paggawa ng video sa lahat ng paid plans simula $24/buwan, na may kasamang native na SCORM export, full RBAC, SCIM, MFA, at audit logs bilang standard. Sa enterprise level, pareho silang may custom pricing, pero mas malaki ang avatar library ng HeyGen at mas malawak ang security tooling na kasama na agad sa package.
HeyGen
D-ID
Libreng plano
Yes, full studio
14-day trial only (watermarked)
Starter / Creator
$24/mo
$5.99/mo Lite / $16/mo Pro
Advanced / Business
$149/mo
$299.99/mo
Pang-enterprise
Custom
Custom
Mga limitasyon sa video
Unlimited on all paid plans
Minute-capped (10 to 65 min/mo)
Singil kada minuto
None at any tier
Minutes deducted per video
SCORM export
All plans
Available (fewer languages)
Isang-click na pagsasalin
All paid plans
Available (fewer languages)
RBAC, SCIM at MFA
Full support
Limited or not offered
Mga audit log
Included
Not standard
Mga Wika
175+
30+
Mga stock avatar
500+
Limited selection
Gastos para custom avatar
Included in plans
Varies by tier
HeyGen kumpara sa iba pang alternatibo.
Paghahambing ng Pinakamahuhusay na Feature ng HeyGen.
Kung ikukumpara sa Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, at Deepbrain, namumukod-tangi ang HeyGen bilang pinakamahusay na AI video generator dahil sa kalidad, flexibility, at all‑in‑one na mga feature nito na nagpapahusay sa paglikha ng AI video na karanasan
Ang paggawa ng video ay naging iyong superpower
Gumawa ng training, marketing, sales, at internal na content mula sa iisang workspace na may enterprise-grade na seguridad at admin controls.
Gumawa agad gamit ang kalidad-studio na resulta
Gawing makatotohanan, full-body avatar videos ang iyong mga script, PDF, at slide deck sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Walang camera. Walang editing timeline. Walang production overhead. Mabilis lang, on-brand na content mula sa kahit sinong miyembro ng team mo. Ang portrait-only na output ng D-ID ay nililimitahan ang video sa talking head clips, kaya kailangan pa ng karagdagang mga tool para sa full-scene production.
Isang video. Bawat wika. Bawat merkado.
Isalin ang umiiral na content sa mahigit 175 na wika gamit ang mga salin na kasing-husay ng katutubo, eksaktong lip-sync, at built-in na proofreading. Tinutulungan ng HeyGen ang mga global na team na maabot ang mga bagong audience sa loob ng ilang minuto, hindi buwan. Sinusuportahan ng D-ID ang multilingual na mga boses ngunit hindi nito natutumbasan ang lawak ng saklaw ng wika o ang katumpakan ng lip-sync ng HeyGen.
Ang pinakamalaking propesyonal na library ng avatar
Gawing personal ang karanasan ng bawat manonood. Gumawa ng tunay at naka-personalize na mga video na tumutulong sa sales, marketing, at training teams na bumuo ng mas matibay na koneksyon sa bawat touchpoint, nang hindi na kailangan ng manu-manong pagre-record. Mas kaunti ang pagpipilian ng avatar ng D-ID at pangunahing naka-optimize para sa portrait-style na mga output, sa halip na iba’t ibang full-scene na komposisyon.
Walang-aberyang pagsasama sa kasalukuyan mong mga workflow
Isama ang Zapier, HubSpot, Make, at n8n para awtomatikong mag-trigger ng paggawa ng video. Gumawa ng personalized na content mula sa mga update sa CRM, form fills, o anumang event sa iyong stack. I-export gamit ang SCORM tracking para sa direktang delivery sa LMS. Ang API ng HeyGen ay nagbibigay sa engineering teams ng programmatic access para ma‑integrate ang video generation sa anumang produkto o workflow. May malakas na REST API ang D-ID para sa mga developer, pero mas limitado ang ecosystem nito para sa CRM, LMS, at MarTech integrations.
Handa para sa enterprise na seguridad at pagsunod sa mga regulasyon
Kasama na bilang standard ang pagsunod sa SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, at CCPA. Pinoprotektahan ng role-based access controls, audit logs, centralized admin tools, at SSO ang iyong content pipeline. Hindi kailanman ginagamit ang customer data para sa model training. Nag-aalok ang D-ID ng SOC 2 at GDPR, pero wala itong CCPA compliance, MFA, SCIM provisioning, audit logs, at malinaw na pag-exclude ng data sa training — na nag-iiwan ng malalaking puwang para sa enterprise IT at compliance teams.
Huwag lang basta maniwala sa amin.
Pinagkakatiwalaan ang HeyGen ng pinakamahusay na creators sa buong mundo.
May 4.7 sa 5 na bituin ang rating nito at maraming parangal na Distinctions sa G2.
- Walang credit card
- Higit sa 1000 Avatars
"Napakadaling gamitin ng tool na ito, may malinaw na gabay na hakbang-hakbang. Napakaganda ng takbo ng custom AI video avatar, at kahit ang libreng plano ay sapat na para sa mga pangangailangan ko."
"Ang HeyGen ay napaka-intuitive at madaling gamitin para sa paggawa ng AI video content. Na-impress ako sa kalidad ng mga avatar at lip-sync, kaya nagmumukhang napakanatural ng mga video."
"This is now achieved in much less time and no travel. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week."
"What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with zero compromise on quality."
"I am not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so easy to use. I made a professional video on my first try. Absolutely love it."
I was skeptical, but the AI quality impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It definitely makes our workflow more efficient.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
Can marketing teams repurpose one video across multiple campaigns and channels?
HeyGen lets marketing teams swap scripts, avatars, and languages on a single project to create dozens of variations for ads, social, email, and landing pages without rebuilding from scratch. D-ID's marketing focus centers on personalized outreach and talking head clips, which limits the creative range available for multi-format campaign repurposing at scale.
How do creators and solopreneurs get started without a budget?
HeyGen offers a free plan with access to the full studio, so creators can produce and publish videos before spending anything. D-ID provides a 14-day free trial with limited credits, after which a paid subscription is required. There is no permanent free tier.
Which platform is better for sales enablement and outreach?
HeyGen lets sales teams create personalized avatar videos for prospecting, demos, and follow-ups using custom digital twins and voice clones. One-to-one personalization scales across entire pipelines. D-ID supports personalized video at API scale, making it viable for developer-driven outreach automation, but lacks the built-in studio workflows and avatar depth that non-technical sales teams need to operate independently.
Can internal comms teams replace expensive town hall recordings and executive updates?
HeyGen lets you turn an executive into a digital twin and produce polished video updates from a script alone. No filming, no scheduling, no studio booking. D-ID can generate talking head videos from a photo and script, but its portrait-only format and limited brand kit and governance tools make it less suited for polished, company-wide executive communications that need to look and feel on-brand.
Which platform gives agencies and consultants more creative flexibility for client work?
HeyGen's granular controls over camera framing, gestures, transitions, and avatar appearance let agencies deliver differentiated, client-specific videos. Multiple avatars can appear in a single scene for panel-style or conversational formats. D-ID's output is constrained to single-presenter, portrait-style videos, offering less creative range for agencies producing varied client deliverables.
How does each platform support product and feature announcement videos?
HeyGen's fast script-to-video pipeline means product marketing teams can produce launch videos, feature walkthroughs, and release notes content on tight deadlines. When specs change last minute, update the script and regenerate in minutes rather than rebooking a shoot. D-ID can also generate quick talking head videos, but the lack of full-scene composition and limited brand controls makes it harder to produce announcement content that matches enterprise brand standards.
Which is better for HR teams building onboarding programs across multiple regions?
HeyGen combines avatar-led onboarding templates, lip-synced translation into 175+ languages, and direct LMS delivery with SCORM tracking in one workflow. HR teams can build region-specific programs without extra tools or vendors. D-ID offers limited SCORM support and no native LMS depth, meaning HR teams would need to piece together additional tools to manage multi-region onboarding at scale.