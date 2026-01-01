Pagre-record ng screen

Step 1: open screen recorder
Log in to HeyGen and go to screen recorder from the main menu.
Step 2: start a new recording
Click to create a new recording. When prompted, choose what you want to capture:
Select the option that fits your content, then confirm.
Step 3: begin recording
Click start recording. A small control panel will appear to indicate that recording is active.
Deliver your demo, walkthrough, or presentation as you normally would. Focus on explaining your content clearly. Do not stop for small mistakes or filler words.
Step 4: stop recording
When you finish, click stop recording.
Step 5: wait for processing
After stopping, allow HeyGen to process the recording. The system will:
This happens automatically.
Step 6: review the generated scenes
Once processing is complete, review your video in the timeline.
You will see your recording divided into separate scenes. Play through each one to confirm the structure and flow.
Step 7: adjust scene cuts if needed
If necessary, click into any scene to:
Keep the automatic structure or modify it to match your preference.
Step 8: review the cleaned audio
Play the full recording to confirm the audio sounds smooth. Ensure filler words and long pauses have been removed as expected.
If you need access to the original version, locate the raw file option. Otherwise, continue with the processed version.
Step 9: finalize and share
When you are satisfied, choose how to use the video. You can:
Step 10: apply best practices for future recordings
For stronger results going forward:
Record once, review quickly, and share without manual cleanup.