Step 1: Access Video Dubbing
From the dashboard, click on Translate, then choose Video Dubbing.
Step 2: Upload your video
From here, you can either:
Step 3: Configure your settings
Choose either Speed or Precision. To access more options, switch to the Advanced tab. Here you can configure settings like:
For maximum accuracy, you can also upload your own subtitle file in SRT or ASS format.
Step 4: Open Proofreader
Once everything looks good, click Review and Edit. This opens Proofreader, where you can check and refine your translation before the final video is generated.
Processing may take a few minutes depending on your video length.
Important: You cannot proofread or edit a translated video after it has been fully generated. Proofreader must be used as part of the translation workflow, before you generate the final result.
If you have already completed a translation and need to make changes, your options are to:
Step 5: Review your translated script
When processing is done, your video will appear in your library. Open it to begin reviewing. Alongside your video, you will see a translated script. Here you can:
We recommend previewing your video to check pronunciation and flow.
Step 6: Use the extra script tools
Click the hamburger icon above the script to access additional tools. You can:
Step 7: Generate your final result
When you are happy with your script and translation, click Generate Result. Before generating, you can also choose to:
Step 8: Invite a proofreader (optional)
If you would like a native speaker to review your work, you can hire a certified HeyGen Proofreader directly through Contra.com.
To grant access, you have two options:
Option A — Direct invite: Click Invite Proofreaders, then add their email or copy the proofread link.
Option B — Via Projects tab: Go to your Projects tab, make sure your video is in a folder, click the three dots next to that folder, and select Share. Enter the proofreader's email and invite them as a proofreader.
The proofreader only needs a HeyGen account of any plan type to access your project. They will only see the folder you have invited them to — nothing else.